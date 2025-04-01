Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux drops one-word reaction on Pierre Gasly's partner's latest IG post

Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux dropped a comment under Pierre Gasly's partner Francisca Gomes' latest instagram post. Gomes could be seen wearing sportswear in the post, which was shared as part of a promotional campaign with the athletic apparel brand Alo.

Leclerc and Gasly are childhood friends, who have been karting together from a young age and even went to the same school in their younger years. The duo has seprately claimed that they are each other's closest friends in the F1 paddock on multiple occasions.

Their partners are also friends with each other, and recently, Leclerc's girlfriend, Saint Mleux commented on Gasly's girlfriend Gomes' latest intagram post.

Gomes posted a photograph of herself in a yellow and white sports outfit via her Instagram on Monday, March 31.

Saint Mleux commented under the post, showcasing her love for Gomes' photograph.

"Loveeee"

Alexandra Saint Mleux's comment under Francisca Gomes' IG post [via instagram/francisca.cgomes]

It has been well documented that Leclerc and Gasly remain close friends, and often hang out with each other outside of the F1 world. This long-time friends have also been spotted together in public along with their respective partners.

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux have been together since 2023. While Pierre Gasly and Francisca Gomes have been together since 2022, but made their relationship public in January 2023.

Gomes is model and influencer, who hails from Portugal. The 22-year-old is currently also studying the communication and positioning of luxury brands.

The two couples also appeared together at Wimbledon in July 2023.

Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux shared glimpses from her Hong Kong trip

Charles Leclerc arriving at the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix with Alexandra Saint Mleux - Source: Getty

Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux shared photographs from her trip to Hong Kong via instagram on Monday, March 31. She presumably stayed over and took the trip over from Shanghai, after accompanying the F1 driver for the Chinese Grand Prix.

Saint Mleux shared a series of images, and mentioned that she was missing Hong Kong, with a caption in Chinese.

"I miss Hong Kong already" [Translated via Google]

Saint Mleux is a social media influencer, model, and also has a Bachelor of Arts degree.

While the 22-year-old seemed to enjoy her time in China, it was not a similar feeling for Leclerc, who was eventually disqualified after finishing P5 in the main race in Shanghai. The Ferrari man's car was deemed illegal, after it weighed in a kilo underweight after the race.

Leclerc will be back in F1 action this week for the Japanese Grand Prix, which will mark the third race of the 2025 season.

