Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint-Mleux gets featured in the Vogue Australia magazine

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc's French girlfriend, Alexandra Saint-Mleux, has been featured by Australia's Vogue Magazine (fashion and lifestyle). It was shared by Saint-Mleux on her official Instagram account.Before becoming a stand-alone edition, apart from Vogue magazine, Vogue Australia used to operate as a supplement to British Vogue. Additionally, the magazine is published by News Corp via a licence from Condé Nast.The magazine has posted a beautiful picture of Alexandra Saint-Mleux among the models on Instagram, with the caption:&quot;There’s a particular kind of envy that strikes right around mid-July. Our Instagram feeds begin to flood with sun-drenched shots from Capri, the French Riviera, tucked-away Grecian islands—all, somehow, accompanied by the dreamiest wardrobes. &quot;Looking for style inspiration ahead of your own vacay? Just ask the celebrities who are perennially on holiday. Tap the link in our bio for our favourite Euro summer outfits from stars like #DuaLipa, #KendallJenner, #AlexandraSaintMleux and more.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe above post was shared by Charles Leclerc's girlfriend on Instagram.@alexandrsaintmluex/InstagramCharles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint-Mleux were first linked in early 2023, and rumors started around the Paris Fashion Week. They made their first public appearance on July 10, 2023, at the well-known Wimbledon.During the ongoing 2025 Formula 1 season, the pair has been spotted at various paddocks together, as Saint-Mleux is often seen in the Ferrari garage supporting Leclerc in his on-track adventures.Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur's take on Charles Leclerc's self-critical natureF1 Grand Prix of Qatar - Sprint &amp; Qualifying - Source: GettyCharles Leclerc has been making his trade with Ferrari since 2019. He has, over the years, established himself as one of the top drivers in the sport and has so far amassed eight Grand Prix wins, 47 podiums, and 26 pole positions.During intense on-track moments, Leclerc sometimes lets his anger out over the team radio and also does not hesitate to blame himself when he makes a mistake. In line with this trait, Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur said, via Motorsportweek:&quot;For probably 10 years or so, one of the qualities of Charles is that he is able to blame himself, and one of the faults of Charles is sometimes he’s blaming himself a bit too much!&quot;The 2025 Formula 1 season has not gone the way of Charles Leclerc and the Maranello-based Ferrari. The SF-25 has not been able to challenge the might of McLaren's MCL38 and thus has not scored a single Grand Prix win.Charles Leclerc has scored a few podiums in the timid challenger, but the latter just has not been able to provide Leclerc with the firepower to fight for a win. Next up on the race calendar is Round 13, the Belgian Grand Prix at the picturesque Spa-Francorchamps Racing circuit.