Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux reacts to Carlos Sainz's girlfriend's social media post

Charles Leclerc's partner, Alexandra Saint Mleux, reacted to Rebecca Donaldson's pictures as she posted glimpses from her luxurious lifestyle on Instagram.Both Alexandra and Rebecca became friends over the course of the past two years as their partners earlier drove for Ferrari. However, Rebecca's boyfriend Carlos Sainz moved to Williams Racing this season, but that hasn't separated the two friends. They still appear on the grid together, and they're also quite active on social media where they regularly post and comment on each other's pictures.Donaldson recently posted a carousel of pictures that gained quite some attention from fans. Apart from the 50,000 likes and many other comments, there was one that stood out from Alexandra Saint Mleux. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlexandra Saint Mleux's reaction to Rebecca Donaldson's IG postRebecca Donaldson was born in Scotland, but is currently based in the United Kingdom. She moved there for her modeling career, which she had gotten into at a rather early stage of her life. Her mother had signed her up for a beauty pageant at just 17 years of age.She began dating Carlos Sainz back in 2023. The couple is often spotted at the F1 paddock.As for Alexandra Saint Mleux, she's based in Monaco and has studied art history from the École du Louvre in Paris. She had gained quite some popularity through her TikTok account, which was boosted after Charles Leclerc was spotted in one of her videos. The couple has been together for the past two years now, and she is spotted in the Ferrari garage during almost all of the race weekends.Charles Leclerc expects a positive season ahead in 2025The 2025 season has so far been one to forget for Ferrari. The team has severely underperformed in comparison to their competitors; moreover, they have remained short of a race win. Even on the race weekend, when Leclerc seemed to be winning in Hungary, an issue with his car's chassis saw a decline in his pace and he ended up finishing fourth in that race.As for his teammate, Lewis Hamilton, he hasn't even been on the podium this season with a best finish stuck at P4. There seem to be some major issues with the SF-25; however, Charles Leclerc is optimistic for the remaining races this season.Speaking to the media, he mentioned that he would want both him and Hamilton to finish ahead in races.&quot;At the end we are one team, and as much as I want to finish in front of Lewis, I want both of us to be successful, and Ferrari to be successful,&quot; Charles Leclerc said. &quot;Obviously, this weekend has been a tough one for Lewis, but I have no doubt it is a one-off.&quot;He added:&quot;I am sure the second part of the season will be a lot more positive.&quot;Ferrari still holds the second place in the Constructors' Championship despite their early performance this season, but Mercedes has been closing the gap with George Russell's consistent finishes.