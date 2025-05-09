Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux reacts to Carlos Sainz's partner Rebecca Donaldson's latest post

Charles Leclerc's partner, Alexandra Saint-Mleux, reacted to Rebecca Donaldson's pictures on Instagram as she dropped a carousel from Barcelona, Spain. The post gained quite some traction on social media as fans liked and commented under it.

Donaldson looked "stunning" as some of the comments described her look in what seemed to be a leather jacket. Brown in color, it was highlighted with a belt and paired with dark grey bottoms, which accented her look further. She regularly posts such pictures in eye-catching attire, which gain massive likes from social media users.

One of the more regular commenters on her post was Alexandra Saint-Mleux, who appreciated her outfit with "fire" emojis.

Alexandra Saint-Mleux reacts to Rebecca Donaldson's Instagram post (@alexandrasaintmleux on Instagram)

Williams Racing driver Carlos Sainz also reacted to his partner's picture. The two were first spotted together in 2023. Sainz, who was racing for Scuderia Ferrari at the time, confirmed their relationship shortly after. Since then, Donaldson has been spotted in the Ferrari and Williams race garages during race weekends, supporting her partner.

As for Alexandra Saint-Mleux, she has been dating Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc since 2023. The latter was first spotted with her in one of her TikTok videos, and they were then seen together at a Wimbledon game.

Saint-Mleux and Donaldson are regularly spotted together at the paddock. When both their partners drove for Ferrari, they accompanied each other in the Ferrari garage, which saw them become close friends, and they have been quite active on social media since, regularly commenting and liking each other's posts.

Sainz moved to Williams Racing this season after he was replaced at Ferrari by Lewis Hamilton. Meanwhile, Leclerc has continued with the Italian outfit, albeit with a bit of frustration as the 2024 season unfolds.

Charles Leclerc explains "frustration" on team radio during 2025 Miami GP

Charles Leclerc exits the pits during the 2025 Miami GP weekend (Getty Images)

Ferrari was at a serious lack of pace during the 2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix as both their cars remained out of the top five throughout the weekend. Frustration poured in from both Hamilton and Leclerc's team radios midway through the race, as they attempted to stay away from the midfield.

At the time, Leclerc was battling down in P8, and there were quite a few radio exchanges between him and the team that many thought were outbreaks. However, speaking to the media after the race, the Monegasque explained that he was quite frustrated at the time, but the radio does not reveal the entire picture.

"Of course, yes, there's the frustration already that I was fighting for P8 at the time, and I was not making any gains," Charles Leclerc said (via RacingNews365). "I was really struggling with the car. So there's the frustration of that, and then all the rest, and it all adds up. "So the radio doesn't always.. in this case, probably, but the radio is not always the real picture."

Charles Leclerc has so far managed to outperform his teammate in multiple races this year, including the team's only podium finish in Saudi Arabia when he clinched P3. However, Ferrari continues to struggle with the car's pace and stands in fourth place in the Constructors' Championship.

