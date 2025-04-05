Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux reacts to Pierre Gasly's partner's latest IG post

Charles Leclerc's girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, dropped a wholesome reaction to Pierre Gasly's partner Kika Cerqueira Gomes' Instagram post. The latter posted a carousel of pictures from her gallery.

A few of them also featured the Alpine driver. In the rest, Gomes can be seen shopping for groceries, having an elegant breakfast, and trying out new outfits. She gained close to 100k likes within a few hours of making the post. It also caught the eye of Alexandra Saint Mleux, who is currently dating the Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc. Seemingly loving the pictures, she dropped four heart emojis in the comment section.

Alexandra Saint Mleux's reaction to Kika Cerqueira Gomes's Instagram post (@alexandrasaintmleux on Instagram)

Pierre Gasly has been dating Kika Cerqueira Gomes since 2022. Although they haven't shared a lot of personal details about their relationship online, they made their first appearance together in 2022 before making their relationship official in January 2023. Kika has been spotted on the grid a couple of times, similar to Alexandra Saint Mleux, who has been dating Charles Leclerc since 2023.

Who is Alexandra Saint Mleux? Exploring Charles Leclerc's partner's lifestyle

Alexandra Saint Mleux was first seen with Leclerc when the Ferrari driver was spotted in the background in one of her TikTok videos. They were then seen together at Wimbledon during a tennis game.

She kept her Instagram private for a long time, however, she now has well over a million followers on the platform. She also has a separate account where her love for art can be evidently seen. She describes that account as "an online curated space."

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux are often seen together walking on the F1 paddock. They also have a pet dog called Leo, whom they adopted last year. He gained quite some attention from fans.

As for Leclerc, he continues to race for Ferrari this season, having first signed with the team back in 2019. The team is witnessing a new lineup with Lewis Hamilton, and the two are expected to stay competitive at the top. However, that hasn't been the case so far in the season.

Ferrari has struggled with pace in the first two races (other than Hamilton's Sprint win in China) and also had both their cars disqualified from the main race in China after an inspection. This has been a tough phase for the team, but they are hoping to develop and gain speed throughout the length of the season and challenge McLaren for the championship.

