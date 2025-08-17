Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux sets fashion statement in all-green dress

Charles Leclerc's partner, Alexandra Saint Mleux, is a fashion icon and garners vast attention from her social media posts. Continuing on her trend-setter endeavor, the Mexican model shared a carousel of images in an all-green dress on Instagram.Saint Mleux and Leclerc are often spotted together in the F1 paddock owing to the Monegasque's commitment to racing across the globe for 24 race weekends. However, with the summer break kicking in after the Hungarian GP, the drivers and their close ones have had time to relax.Subsequently, the 24-year-old donned a stunning all-green dress and shared some images with her followers on X with the following caption:&quot;🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Leclerc is utilizing the summer break by visiting various places and was spotted at a nightclub.What are Alexandra Saint Mleux and Charles Leclerc up to in the F1 summer break?Alexandra Saint Mleux (L) and Charles Leclerc (R) at the 2025 F1 GP of China race weekend. Source: GettyCharles Leclerc has capitalized on the summer break by spending some time off the grid with her girlfriend. He and Alexandra Saint Mleux have been surfing through the sea waves on yachts as the Mexican posted several images of her in various outfits over the past few weeks.Moreover, the pair has been enjoying the quality time as Leclerc was seen kissing Saint Mleux's forehead in his recent Instagram post:&quot;Holidaysssssss 🩵 @rivayacht&quot;Charles Leclerc and Saint Mleux's image from Instagram/@charles_leclercOn the other hand, the Ferrari driver's 2025 season has been a topsy-turvy one. In the 14 rounds held so far, he has witnessed the highs of taking pole position and the lows of being disqualified from the Grand Prix in China.When the season started, the Maranello-based squad was slated to be the closest challenger to McLaren. However, the British team was in a league of its own, with Max Verstappen often being the nearest rival to McLaren.The Dutchman helped Red Bull claim two race victories in the first seven race weekends. Since then, the Austrian giant's pace seemingly disappeared, and Mercedes was brought into the mix.George Russell helped the German manufacturer claim its maiden victory at the Canadian GP. Though the team's upgrade package held them back, allowing Ferrari to retain the second spot in the constructors' standings heading into the summer break, the scarlet duo is yet to claim a race victory.Moreover, its closest chance at a race win was snatched away when Charles Leclerc had qualified on pole position for the Hungarian GP, but was met with a chassis issue. This saw him concede position to the McLaren pair and Russell, eventually finishing off the podium.Thus, Ferrari's sole podium scorer this season would look to have a better second half of the season and come back stronger at the Dutch Grand Prix.