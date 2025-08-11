"Charles Leclerc is the luckiest man alive": Fans react to Alexandra Saint Mleux's sensational photoshoot

Formula 1 fans took to their social media accounts to react to Charles Leclerc's girlfriend, Alexandra Saint-Mleux's, latest photoshoot. The fans praised Saint-Mleux's beauty and called the Ferrari driver a 'lucky' man.

Leclerc has been in a relationship with Saint-Mleux since early 2023. They made their first public appearance in July that year at Wimbledon. Following that, they made multiple paddock appearances together, which cemented their relationship status among the F1 fraternity.

Recently, two photos of Leclerc's girlfriend, Saint-Mleux, surfaced on social media, showing the Italian model wearing a stunning yellow dress, against the backdrop of the blue sea. As the photos surfaced, fans could not help but share their reactions.

Here are some reactions taken from the micro-blogging site, X, formerly Twitter:

Reacting to it, a fan wrote, "Charles leclerc is the luckiest man alive."

Best of Charles and Alex @archivechalex charles leclerc is the luckiest man alive

Another fan wrote, "She’s unreall."

Cami @fanqirled she’s unreall

"She’s STUNNING," wrote a fan.

Shan @shanallen28 she’s STUNNING

A fan wrote, "I will steal her from him, im not even joking lad."

Ari @bvidzsoo i will steal her from him, im not even joking lad

Another fan wrote, "Charles might not win wdc but he won."

Tanishq @nowaytanishq charles might not win wdc but he won

"Used all his luck bagging her and had to sacrifice every ferrari race instead," wrote a fan.

Omelette @leeisntknowing used all his luck bagging her and had to sacrifice every ferrari race instead

When Charles Leclerc hailed Alexandra Saint-Mleux's fashion sense

Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Scuderia Ferrari and Alexandra Saint Mleux arrive in the Paddock with their dog Leo prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome - Source: Getty Images

Earlier this year, Charles Leclerc praised his girlfriend, Alexandra Saint-Mleux's keen eye for fashion. Speaking about Saint-Mleux's fashion sense, who is a renowned model and a fashionista, here's what the Ferrari driver told Tatler:

“If anything, I am probably the one asking her for advice. Alexandra has a very good fashion eye, so she has much more advice to give to me than I have to her; she is very interested in it and gives it a lot of time.”

In the 2025 F1 season, Charles Leclerc is in P5 in the Driver's Standings with 151 points after 14 races and three Sprints. He claimed a pole, five podiums, and finished the recently concluded Hungarian GP in P4. His best performance came at the Monaco GP, his home race, where he finished in P2, behind winner Lando Norris.

Leclerc's teammate, Lewis Hamilton, is just behind him in P6 with 109 points. Hamilton is yet to win a race or claim a podium. Ferrari is in P2 in the Constructors' Championship with 260 points, as McLaren leads the title battle with 559 points.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri is leading the championship with 284 points, ahead of his teammate, Lando Norris, who is breathing down his neck with 275 points. Reigning champion Max Verstappen is in P3 with 187 points.

