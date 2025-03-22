Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra turns heads in stunning SAU LEE's Isa mini dress on her visit to Shanghai, China

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux arrived in a stunning SAU LEE mini dress for the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix. She also had a clutch purse shaped like Leclerc's personalized Ferrari sports car.

The 2025 Chinese Grand Prix kicked off this week at Shanghai International Circuit. On Friday, drivers participated in a single practice session before heading for the qualifying session for the sprint race.

Leclerc had company with him as his girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux arrived with him on the paddock to support him. Furthermore, Alexandra's outfit for the day made a fashion statement.

She arrived wearing a black Isa mini dress from the luxurious fashion brand SAU LEE. It also had small red bows to add more color. Moreover, Saint Mluex also carried a personalized purse, which was shaped like Leclerc's sports car he bought from Ferrari.

Charles Leclerc has been dating Alexandra for a few years now. And art and history student, she is also a social media creator with 1.6 million followers on Instagram and has collaborated with Hailey Bieber's cosmetics brand, Rhode.

Meanwhile, Leclerc had a disappointing sprint race on Saturday, March 22, as he finished P5, whereas his teammate Lewis Hamilton won the race. Moreover, in the qualifying session held on the same day, Leclerc managed to secure P6 as he reported issues with the balance and grip of the car.

Ferrari had a troublesome start to the 2025 F1 season, barely finishing in the top 10 at the Australian Grand Prix. However, in China, both drivers' pace has been significantly better.

Charles Leclerc reacts to big deficit to Lewis Hamilton in sprint race

Charles Leclerc - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton had his first victory with Ferrari as he won the sprint race of the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix. He started the race from pole position and managed tires for 19 laps to finish a clean race.

However, his teammate, Charles Leclerc, had a decent outing, finishing P5. Meanwhile, reacting to the big deficit to Hamilton, the Monegasque driver admitted that he was not doing things right with his car.

Talking to Sky Sports F1, Leclerc said (via Crashnet):

“I mean, the potential is there clearly because Lewis is using it. I am not. I have got some work to do. Historically I am struggling like crazy, but that’s not an excuse. You’ve got to learn, and it doesn’t seem like I am doing the right things in the car. I went in a slightly different configuration compared to Lewis, but I don’t think there’s much in that."

Charles Leclerc didn't have much luck either in the qualifying session as he finished P6, one-tenth slower than Hamilton, who finished P5.

