Charles Leclerc’s girlfriend and pet Leo meet Hollywood star Nina Dobrev

Charles Leclerc's girlfriend, Alexandra Saint-Mleux, and their pet, Leo, met Nina Dobrev, the renowned Hollywood actress, during the 2025 Miami GP. Leo, who is Leclerc's renowned pet, was one of the stars of the Miami race weekend, along with Dobrev.

Ad

The recently concluded race in Miami was a star-studded event with multiple top-rated celebrities, including Travis Scott, Nina Dobrev, Rose, Lisa, DJ Khaled, NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr., and many more.

Dobrev, known for portraying Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce in the drama series The Vampire Diaries, was one of the invitees to the race weekend. She was at the Ferrari paddock after Peroni, one of Scuderia Ferrari's sponsors, invited her to the Miami International Autodrome. As she was inside the Prancing Horse's garage, she met Leo, the star pet of the Monegasque driver.

Ad

Trending

Dobrev lifted Leo in her hand and clicked a photo with Saint-Mleux beside her. Recently, Nina Dobrev uploaded a photo with Leo and Charles Leclerc's girlfriend and shared it on her story.

Canadian actress Nina Dobrev's Instagram story, which Alexandra Saint Mleux shared:

Credit: Alexandra Saint Mleux and Nina Dobrev on Instagram/@alexandrasaintmleux

F1 hosted its sixth race in the city of Miami, Florida, which was also the second Sprint race weekend of the season, and the first of three US races in 2025. Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes claimed the Sprint pole, whereas Lando Norris of McLaren won the Sprint.

Ad

In the main race, Max Verstappen of Red Bull won the pole position, but Oscar Piastri of McLaren claimed the win. With this, the Papayas extended their Championship lead over rivals in the Constructors' and Drivers' championships.

Charles Leclerc left upset by Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton move in Miami

Charles Leclerc was upset after Ferrari asked him to swap positions with Lewis Hamilton during the 2025 Miami GP. Leclerc, who was in pursuit of Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes for P6, was managing his tires before the team asked him to fall back for Hamilton.

Ad

Charles Leclerc (16) of Monaco Scuderia Ferrari F1 Team on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Source: Getty

"I just think we maybe should have discussed a little bit more before doing the swap, because obviously you are trying to go to the end with those tires," said Leclerc.

Ad

"So I'm trying to do a good job with my tires, and then everything is tricky. Then I did not expect Carlos [Sainz] to be so close. So all of this made the situation a little bit trickier," he further added.

In the end, Charles Leclerc came home in P7, 57 seconds after Oscar Piastri crossed the finish line in Miami. His teammate, Lewis Hamilton, ended his race in P8.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More