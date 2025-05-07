Charles Leclerc’s girlfriend and pet Leo meet Hollywood star Nina Dobrev

Charles Leclerc's girlfriend, Alexandra Saint-Mleux, and their pet, Leo, met Nina Dobrev, the renowned Hollywood actress, during the 2025 Miami GP. Leo, who is Leclerc's renowned pet, was one of the stars of the Miami race weekend, along with Dobrev.
The recently concluded race in Miami was a star-studded event with multiple top-rated celebrities, including Travis Scott, Nina Dobrev, Rose, Lisa, DJ Khaled, NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr., and many more.
Dobrev, known for portraying Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce in the drama series The Vampire Diaries, was one of the invitees to the race weekend. She was at the Ferrari paddock after Peroni, one of Scuderia Ferrari's sponsors, invited her to the Miami International Autodrome. As she was inside the Prancing Horse's garage, she met Leo, the star pet of the Monegasque driver.
Dobrev lifted Leo in her hand and clicked a photo with Saint-Mleux beside her. Recently, Nina Dobrev uploaded a photo with Leo and Charles Leclerc's girlfriend and shared it on her story.
Canadian actress Nina Dobrev's Instagram story, which Alexandra Saint Mleux shared:
F1 hosted its sixth race in the city of Miami, Florida, which was also the second Sprint race weekend of the season, and the first of three US races in 2025. Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes claimed the Sprint pole, whereas Lando Norris of McLaren won the Sprint.
In the main race, Max Verstappen of Red Bull won the pole position, but Oscar Piastri of McLaren claimed the win. With this, the Papayas extended their Championship lead over rivals in the Constructors' and Drivers' championships.
Charles Leclerc left upset by Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton move in Miami
Charles Leclerc was upset after Ferrari asked him to swap positions with Lewis Hamilton during the 2025 Miami GP. Leclerc, who was in pursuit of Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes for P6, was managing his tires before the team asked him to fall back for Hamilton.
"I just think we maybe should have discussed a little bit more before doing the swap, because obviously you are trying to go to the end with those tires," said Leclerc.
"So I'm trying to do a good job with my tires, and then everything is tricky. Then I did not expect Carlos [Sainz] to be so close. So all of this made the situation a little bit trickier," he further added.
In the end, Charles Leclerc came home in P7, 57 seconds after Oscar Piastri crossed the finish line in Miami. His teammate, Lewis Hamilton, ended his race in P8.