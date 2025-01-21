Charles Leclerc’s girlfriend shares pet Leo’s adorable birthday post

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's girlfriend, Alexandra Malena Saint Mleux, shared a picture of their adorable dog Leo on social media. The Monegasque driver is enjoying his off-season with his family and friends after finishing third in the Driver's Championship in the 2024 season.

Leclerc and Saint Mleux have been dating for over a year after first being spotted at the 2023 Monaco GP by fans in the Ferrari hospitality area. The pair adopted a pet dog named Leo, last year, and openly share several images of the latter on their respective social media platforms.

The adorable puppy accompanied the pair to many race weekends in 2024 and stole the limelight in the paddock. On her Instagram Stories, the 21-year-old posted an image series of Leo celebrating his birthday with Charles Leclerc.

Saint Mleux also made him a heart and bone-shaped cake.

Charles Leclerc's girlfriend celebrated their dog's birthday...Credits-Instagram

The 27-year-old had a successful campaign last year, given that he registered three race wins for the second time in three years. He came close to finishing P2 in the standings but was a mere 18 points behind McLaren driver Lando Norris in the championship.

Charles Leclerc shares a funny anecdote regarding his dog Leo

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc stated that he struggles to get his dog Leo to pee on the pad as the puppy "pees everywhere" in his house.

On his appearance on the Beyond The Grid podcast in 2024, the eight-time F1 race winner shared:

"There's something quite funny. I tried to train him, [in order for him] to be clean. But obviously he's still a puppy, he's like six months old," Leclerc said. "So, it's quite tricky at the beginning. So, we both (Leclerc and his girlfriend) put a Pee-pad, pads you put on the floor for him to pee on it. At first, he was basically peeing everywhere in the house.

"And every time I was like, 'No, Leo,' and I was taking him and putting him on the pee pad to make him understand that's where you need to pee. Now he still pees everywhere in the house. But once he's finished he goes on the pee pad and he sits down on the pee pad and looks at me like, 'You see I learned from you.'"

Charles Leclerc's new teammate at Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, also has a dog named Roscoe, who often accompanies the seven-time F1 world champion in the paddock.

Leclerc shared that Leo and Roscoe had already met in Silverstone last year given that his and Hamilton's motorhome were close to each other. With the duo becoming teammates in 2025, the interaction between their pets would increase significantly.

