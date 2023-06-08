Charles Leclerc’s Monaco GP worn helmet sold for an astonishing amount helping him raise €429,000 towards charity for Imola GP relief

Charles Leclerc's Monaco GP helmet and race gear have fetched record figures in a recent auction organized by RM Sotheby's to aid the Emilia Romagna relief fund.

The Monegasque donated his special edition helmet, race suit, boots, and gloves worn over the Monaco GP weekend, to raise funds for charity. Leclerc's race gear in the Monaco GP was inspired by his late father Herve and also paid tribute to his homeland, racing with the red and white colors.

The Bell HP77 helmet sold for an astonishing €306,000 ($329,564), breaking the previous record for the highest-priced racing helmet. Ayrton Senna's helmet, worn in the championship-winning 1990 F1 season was the previous record holder, fetching €162,000 ($174,475) in 2019.

Leclerc's race-worn suit raised €61,200 ($65,912), while the boots were sold for €20,400 ($21,971). The gloves, meanwhile, went for €42,000 ($45,234), bringing the total to €429,600 ($462,681).

The money raised from the auction will aid the people from the Emilia Romagna region, who were recently affected by devasting floods. The natural calamity led to the loss of lives and displaced more than 20,000 people. It also forced the cancellation of the Imola GP.

While Charles Leclerc's 2023 F1 campaign has had an underwhelming start, off the track, he has earned people's admiration with his generosity. Auctioneers RM Sotheby's stated after the record auction:

"The success of this auction not only reflects Charles Leclerc’s immense talent and contribution to motorsport but also demonstrates the generosity and support from enthusiasts worldwide."

"The proceeds will make a substantial impact on the lives of those affected by the recent flooding in Emilia-Romagna."

F1 pundit explains which driver Charles Leclerc would prefer as a teammate at Mercedes

With Lewis Hamilton's ongoing contract negotiation saga and Ferrari's dropping the ball this season, a driver swap between the two teams was rumored.

Reknowed F1 pundit Peter Windsor has given his opinion on which Mercedes driver Charles Leclerc will prefer as a teammate if he joins the Silver Arrows. He said on his YouTube channel:

"I think George has slightly more edge to his driving just a little bit more but Lewis has got softer, rounder transitions compared with George therefore everything has to be pretty right for George to be as brilliantly quick as he is."

Windsor went on to add that George Russell is a 'super quick' driver but admitted that Hamilton had a wider 'sweet spot of driving'.

He concluded:

"If you said to Charles right now, if he was here and you having dinner tonight privately, ‘who would you rather have in the other Merc if you’re gonna go – George or Lewis?’"

"He’d say ‘oh Lewis’."

We might not see the two together, as the seven-time world champion is tipped to extend his contract with Mercedes.

