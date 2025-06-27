Charles Leclerc's nonchalant response to Ferrari designing 2026 challenger catering to Lewis Hamilton's style

Charles Leclerc has been nonchalant and brushed aside any suggestions that Ferrari building the 2026 challenger, to suit Lewis Hamilton's driving style, is going to hurt him. The 2025 F1 season has been an intriguing one for the Italian team, as a lot of things have changed. One of the bigger changes is the introduction of the 7x champion to the team.

At the same time, one thing that has stood out is the deficit that Lewis Hamilton has appeared to have when compared to Charles Leclerc. It's clear that when you compare the two drivers, it's been a one-way street in the championship, and it has more or less gone the younger driver's way.

While that has happened, Lewis Hamilton has complained about how the car just doesn't suit his driving style or the way he likes to approach a lap time. This has further led to the F1 legend talking about how the next year's car is the one he's putting his focus on, and it will be built more around his driving style.

If the car is built around one driver's driving style, then it is arguably going to affect the second driver. Charles Leclerc, however, is not too bothered by it. Talking to the media, including Motorsport, the Ferrari driver said that his only demand is that the team build the fastest possible car, and when it comes to adaptation, he would make the changes in his driving style. He said,

"I'm not concerned at all because it's always a big talking point outside the team, but within the team, we've got all the tools to adapt a car to my way in terms of driving style or to Lewis's style."

He added

“So I don't think that's the problem, and I just want the fastest car possible next year. That's exactly what Lewis wants, and then wherever we are next year, then I'll set up the car in a way that I like, and Lewis will do just the same."

Charles Leclerc expands on why he's not too bothered by the debate on driving styles

Charles Leclerc further explained that one of the reasons why driving styles are not as big a question in F1 right now is because, unlike 10-15 years back, there are enough tools to modify things to suit your style. If the car is leaning more towards one style or the other, then that's where the tools can help in making those adjustments. He said,

“I'm really not worried about it. I think we are in a time where now in Formula 1, the engineers and where the technology is at, we just need the fastest car."

He added,

“We just put the fastest car on track, and then we've got all the freedom available. It's not like back in 10 or 15 years ago where you were a bit stuck into a corner in terms of balance and you didn't have the tools to make the car go faster. Now we do have those tools, so I'm definitely not worried.”

It would be interesting to see how Lewis Hamilton fares next year against Charles Leclerc in a car that's more suited to his driving style.

