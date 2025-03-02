Charles Leclerc’s notes give big boost to Ferrari heading into the new season: Report

Charles Leclerc’s notes and feedback appear to have given Scuderia Ferrari a much-needed boost ahead of the 2025 F1 season.

The Monegasque driver, who, alongside new teammate Lewis Hamilton, is aiming to take the Italian team to its impressive best—as witnessed in the early 2000s—reportedly detailed a few notes about the SF-25 car following pre-season testing in Bahrain.

According to a report from Hamilton Insights on X (formerly Twitter), Leclerc’s input may have given Ferrari the confidence they needed heading into the new season.

The 2024 Monaco Grand Prix winner noted in his feedback that Ferrari’s expectations from pre-season testing were largely met.

The report also stated that while early comparisons between teams remain inconclusive, the tests in Bahrain helped translate design concepts into real-world performance.

It further noted that a key issue with the 2025 challenger was the car's balance, with both Leclerc and Hamilton struggling.

The report concludes by stating that Ferrari is now focused on improving stability, particularly after difficulties in the final two days of testing, as they shift focus to the first Grand Prix of the 2025 season in Melbourne.

Overall, this reported feedback from Leclerc can be seen as a big positive for Ferrari, especially considering that team principal Frederic Vasseur hinted that the 2025 challenger would be about a 99% evolution of the 2024 car.

The Prancing Horse team recorded a third-place finish in the Constructors’ Championship in 2023 and improved it by moving one place up in the previous season. Ferrari is entering the 2025 season determined to take that final step and clinch the title—a feat it hasn’t achieved since 2008.

Guenther predicts ‘hard decision’ on Charles Leclerc vs Lewis Hamilton rivalry

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton Test For Ferrari - Source: Getty

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has predicted a tough decision for Ferrari boss Vasseur to manage his drivers effectively.

The 59-year-old believes Vasseur will inevitably have to make calls on prioritizing his drivers during the season—a challenge he is confident the Ferrari boss won’t shy away from.

Speaking in a chat with CNN, Guenther detailed that the cordial relationship the Ferrari boss shares with both his drivers may slightly impact how he dishes out orders to them, but he believes Vasseur is in a fitting position to handle this effectively.

"Both of these drivers they drove for Fred’s F2 and F3 teams, Lewis and Charles," he said. "So he has got good relationships in person. That’s for both of them."

"They have respect for Fred because without Fred they wouldn’t be where they are. So that is a good place to be.

This strong relationship, however, will make it hard for the team chief.

"Obviously there will be times when Fred needs to take hard decisions. But I don’t think he is afraid of it," Steiner added. "I think he put himself in having these two drivers in good position to win a championship."

The words of the 59-year-old come amid ongoing discussions about Ferrari’s approach to team orders, especially with both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton vying for the 2025 drivers' title.

In recent years, Ferrari has often steered away from strict team orders, allowing their drivers to race freely, and this trend is expected to continue into the upcoming season.

