Charles Leclerc's partner Alexandra Saint Mleux drops a 2-word reaction on Rebecca Donaldson's latest IG post

Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux posted a comment on Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson's Instagram post. She appreciated Rebecca's looks and photos shot for brand YSL.

Alexandra, an art history student, has been dating Ferrari driver Leclerc for the last couple of years. The couple is regularly spotted together at race weekends, with Alexandra cheering for her boyfriend from the garage.

Meanwhile, Saint Mleux is also friends with Carlos Sainz's girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson. They met during race weekends with their boyfriends being teammates and bonded well.

In a latest instance of their deep friendship, Alexandra Saint Mleux dropped a heartwarming comment on Donaldson's Instagram post. Rebecca had posted a few pictures shot through collaborations with the luxury brand Saint Laurent (YSL).

"Soo ysl," Alex commented.

Alexandra's comment on Rebecca Donaldson's post [Image Source: @iamrebeccad/Instagram]

Previously, Rebecca also dropped a few comments on Alexandra's holiday pictures. The bond has connected with fans through social media, and many appreciate the camaraderie.

Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will no longer be Ferrari teammates in the upcoming F1 season. The Italian team parted ways with Sainz to sign seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in a historic deal.

As for Sainz, he will be racing for the Williams F1 team alongside Alex Albon. While Williams isn't a title-contending team, the Spanish driver is hopeful of a turnaround with the right plan and people around.

Meanwhile, Leclerc's seat with Ferrari is secured, as he signed a multi-year extension deal last season. While the details of the contract are yet to be revealed, it will reportedly keep the Monegasque in Maranello for the long haul.

Carlos Sainz reveals why Ferrari dropped him instead of Charles Leclerc

Charlec Leclerc [L] with Carlos Sainz [R] (Image Source: Getty)

Lewis Hamilton's transfer news to Ferrari came as a shock to Carlos Sainz, who had reportedly been dreaming of signing an extension contract. However, he understands why the Maranello-based squad chose him to fire instead of his former teammate Charles Leclerc.

During a section of the Beyond the Grid podcast, Sainz said:

“I understand it was never going to be Charles. Charles has been the project of Ferrari ever since he’s been a junior driver.

"He’s been the center of the project for many years. I arrived at Ferrari more as a substitute for (Sebastian) Vettel, almost a bit … not by chance, but circumstantially, rather than Charles, who has been there forever."

He also added that getting replaced by a legendary driver like Lewis Hamilton lightened the blow to an extent.

Charles Leclerc has been with Ferrari since 2019 and is widely believed to be the team's top priority. However, Hamilton's entry in Maranello as an accomplished driver in the sport could change the dynamics in the upcoming season.

Hamilton will make his Ferrari debut on March 16 at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix.

