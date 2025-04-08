Charles Leclerc's partner Alexandra Saint Mleux reacts to Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson's latest social media post

Charles Leclerc's girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, dropped hearts on Carlos Sainz's partner Rebecca Donaldson's social media post where she shared snippets from her trip to the Monte-Carlo Masters on Tuesday. Alexandra commented with cute heart emojis to laud Rebecca's looks.

Alexandra Saint Mleux has been dating Ferrari's top driver, Leclerc, for a few years now. The couple is often spotted in the paddock together during race weekends, with Alexandra's style being popular among F1 fans.

Over the last couple of years, Saint Mleux has developed a friendly bond with former Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz's partner, Rebecca Donaldson. Though Sainz is not a part of Scuderia anymore, the two partners still share a great bond.

Recently, Rebecca attended the ongoing 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters tennis tournament and posted pictures from her outing on the social media platform Instagram.

While fans liked the pictures, Donaldson also received special appreciation from Alexandra Saint Mleux in the comment section. She dropped four heart eyes emojis.

Charles Leclerc's partner, Alexandra, is an art and history student. She is also popular on social media with over 1.8 million followers on Instagram. She has done many advertisements for popular brands, including Hailey Bieber's beauty brand, Rhode.

On the other hand, Rebecca is also a popular Scottish model. She takes part in fashion weeks and has multiple brand collaborations on social media. Donaldson has reportedly been dating Carlos Sainz since 2023, and the couple is widely popular among fans.

Meanwhile, both Leclerc and Sainz haven't had the best start to the 2025 season so far. While the Ferrari driver is ranked sixth on the championship table with 20 points, Sainz had dropped to 15th spot with just a single point in the first three races.

Charles Leclerc admits Ferrari is lacking performance to challenge McLaren

Charles Leclerc at F1 Grand Prix Of Japan - Source: Getty

Charles Leclerc had a difficult stint during the 2025 Japanese GP as he was unable to edge past McLaren's Oscar Piastri and finished P4. Meanwhile, analyzing his race, Leclerc admitted that Ferrari is lacking the pace to compete with rivals.

Talking to Motorsportweek, he said:

“It was a bit of an annoying race, on my one, I was completely on my own. The guys in front were too quick. In the first stint I thought maybe there was something to do, but then they started to push more and they were just faster. It’s disappointing because when you put everything together like we’ve done this weekend, I think the balance was in the right place, there’s just not enough performance in the car."

Charles Leclerc added that until and unless Ferrari brings upgrades, no drastic improvement is expected in the performance of the SF-25. The Italian team hasn't had the best start to the season. With 35 points, they are seated in the fourth spot on the constructors' championship standings.

