Charles Leclerc said during a press conference at the United States Grand Prix that he will do everything to prevent a Max Verstappen dominance era in F1. He said this in reply to a question about the same:

"Well, I hope not. I'll do everything for it (a Max Verstappen era) to not happen."

Max Verstappen has been dominating since the 2021 season in Formula 1. He defeated Lewis Hamilton after the duo went head-to-head for the final race and won his maiden World Championship. This year, he showcased his ace drive, dominating almost all of the races. At one point, not even a 20-place grid penalty could stop him as he managed to win from the very back of the grid with a 20-second lead.

A second consecutive World Championship wasn't far away from him, which he clenched after Charles Leclerc finished third at the Japanese GP and Verstappen won.

Charles Leclerc in his Ferrari was the only obstacle Verstappen had to steer clear of when the season started. What was thought to be a season for the Scuderia was gifted into the hands of Red Bull after several reliability issues and strategic errors from the Prancing Horse. The errors saw Verstappen and Sergio Perez pull away in the standings.

Charles Leclerc aspires to be victorious in the upcoming season

With the season almost coming to an end, Charles Leclerc is currently focused on finishing right behind Verstappen in the standings. At the same time, he is also considering the upcoming season. He recently revealed that he wishes to win next year, unlike what has happened this season:

"We'll keep working and hopefully next year we'll win."

Ferrari's inconsistency throughout the season has cost them the title and now both Leclerc and the team are battling to finish second in the tables. The Monegasque is under pressure from Sergio Perez with the two being separated by a mere two points. As there are only three races left in the season now, it can be a crucial point for them.

Meanwhile, Red Bull have managed to win the constructor's championship for the first time since 2013 at the United States Grand Prix.

