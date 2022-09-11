"Going to bottle it tomorrow; He’ll still finish P3"- Fans doubt Charles Leclerc's chances of winning at 2022 F1 Italian GP despite securing P1 in qualifying

Charles Leclerc managed to secure pole position at Ferrari's home Grand Prix in Monza, Italy. This result was hard to achieve as the team was continuously threatened by Red Bull and Max Verstappen. Even though Verstappen has a 5-place grid penalty, him out-qualifying Leclerc would have been a disappointment and a threat to the Ferrari fans present in the stands. But after a tough lap, Leclerc was the fastest and Verstappen followed him up on P2.

Looking at the substandard performances of Ferrari in previous races this season, many still doubt Charles Leclerc's pole being of any advantage during the race. Here are some of the best reactions:

"Why are they cheering? Leclerc is going to bottle it tomorrow."

FoonZiEE @FooNZiEE @F1 @ScuderiaFerrari Why are they cheering? Leclerc is going to bottle it tomorrow @F1 @ScuderiaFerrari Why are they cheering? Leclerc is going to bottle it tomorrow

"Doesn’t mean anything he’ll still finish P3."

"So verstappen win tomorrow?"

"Still 100 points behind LOL."

"Leclerc pole = Verstappen win"

Charles Leclerc's race could be botched by Ferrari

Ferrari haven't had their best year so far. Despite having the fastest car on the grid this season, wrong strategy calls and worse pitstops have caused them to lose out on many races. Fans are still worried about the same as they head in for the Italian GP.

"Charles Leclerc P1, Carlos Sainz P3. How does Ferrari screw it up on a home game for them?"

Christian Paszko @cpaszko31 Charles Leclerc P1, Carlos Sainz P3. How does Ferrari screw it up on a home game for them? Charles Leclerc P1, Carlos Sainz P3. How does Ferrari screw it up on a home game for them?

"Did you forget about Ferrari on race day?"

A grid penalty means that Carlos Sainz will start the race from the back of the grid. However, he still managed to put in the third fastest lap during the qualifying session, right behind Max Verstappen. Both Sainz and Verstappen are two of the many drivers who have grid penalties for the race. The Dutchman and Esteban Ocon have a 5-place penalty, while Sergio Perez has a 10-place penalty. Bottas, Schumacher, and Magnussen have 15-place grid penalties, while Sainz, Tsunoda, and Hamilton would be starting from the back of the grid. It would be interesting to see these top performers make their way through the Italian GP in Monza.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yashovardhan Singh