"Do u need a sweater mate; How cold?"- Lewis Hamilton and others react to Charles Leclerc's 'icy cold' picture

Charles Leclerc recently posted a picture on his Instagram profile which led to an interesting conversation with Lewis Hamilton in the comments section.

In the post, Leclerc looks to be in a frozen state, which he captioned as "it's cold." One of the most popular comments came from Hamilton, who enquired "how cold?" What caught even more attention, however, was Leclerc's reply, stating: "as cold as the hard tires in Barcelona winter testing." This turned out to be hilarious banter for the fans.

In his reply, Charles Leclerc was referring to the pre-season testing that took place in Barcelona in March, a time when the temperatures are generally low.

For an F1 car to perform at its best, the tires and brakes must be at optimal temperature: not too cold, not too hot. Cold tires do not provide enough grip and cold brakes lock up instantly. This is why drivers warm both of them up before running a lap at maximum speed.

Hard tires, however, are the most difficult to warm up (as they are the hardest compound) and hence, provide less grip. This was an issue that most drivers faced during the testing sessions as the already cold temperatures made it hard for them to warm up their tires.

Fans react hilariously to Charles Leclerc's post

Complementing Lewis Hamilton's funny comment, fans in red too left no chance at being equally hilarious. Here are some of the best comments on Charles Leclerc's post:

Leclerc remains active on social media and other than posting about the life he's living in Monaco, he also posts a lot about Ferrari and F1. One of his latest ones was in collaboration with his team of him driving a classic Ferrari 312 F1.

Regardless of how happy he is with the Scuderia, this season has taken a disappointing turn for the Monegasque. Leclerc, who once led the championship and had an absolute clear shot at the title, is now almost out of battle. Although he is still right behind Max Verstappen in the championship, Leclerc has lost ample points due to strategic and reliability errors during the season. Further clouding his title hopes, there are calculations according to which Verstappen could very well win the championship at the 2022 F1 Japanese GP.

Ferrari have started looking at the forthcoming season for a shot at both the constructors' and drivers' championship, as they are now battling with Mercedes to finish second in the former this season.

