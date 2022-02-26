Charles Leclerc reveals what kind of racing to expect in F1 2022 season

Charles Leclerc has made an interesting observation about the new F1 cars that were introduced as a result of the regulatory changes made to the sport. F1 promised to make it easier for the cars to follow each other closely and improve the prospects of wheel-to-wheel racing. With three days of pre-season testing done, drivers have agreed that the new rule changes have been successful in delivering.

Leclerc, however, felt the ability for the car to follow decreased as he came within a second of the car in front. This ability, however, increased again when he came much closer to within half a second of the car ahead.

The Monegasque driver mentioned the anomaly during a media interaction at the end of the first pre-season testing session. He said:

“It is quite interesting. Because I’ll say from three seconds to one second behind the car in front, you actually can follow closer. Then from one second to five-tenths, I will say it’s similar to the feeling I had last year. And then from five-tenths to extremely close, then this is much better than last year. It is nice, it’s interesting. I mean, I’ll have to do a few more laps behind a car, but it’s looking good for now.”

Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc was the fastest Ferrari driver on the first day of pre-season testing with a time of 1:20.165. He, however, feels most teams are hiding their true form for the 2022 F1 season opener.

Charles Leclerc confirms Ferrari drivers are 'free to fight' each other in 2022

Charles Leclerc has confirmed that both he and Carlos Sainz will be permitted to fight each other and will not be checked by team orders from Ferrari.

During the launch of the new F1-75, Leclerc was asked about the possibility of being involved in on-track battles with his Spanish teammate. The two-time race winner said:

“Of course we’ve discussed it, I think it was yesterday or two days ago. Yes, we are free to fight, obviously without taking any stupid risks because we are fighting for the team, and the ultimate goal is to bring Ferrari to the top. But we’ll be free to fight.”

Team orders have left a sour taste in the mouth for Leclerc as well as Ferrari leadership and fans in seasons past. Both drivers have now agreed to a mature duel, provided it does not hinder the team's ultimate goal.

