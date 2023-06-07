Charles Leclerc shares the reasoning behind naming his song that has over 4+ million listens

Charles Leclerc recently stated how he named his new instrumental song, in which he played the piano. The piece was called 'AUS23 (1:1)', which, of course, indicates the Australian GP. It was even more evident since the song was released after the race in Melbourne. However, hardly a few people knew how the name came about.

Leclerc explained how he decided on the name. The Ferrari driver was unsure what name he should give to the song. When he went out for dinner with his engineers, they suggested he names the song after the last race he participated in. Since the last race was the Australian GP, he named the music piece accordingly.

Leclerc told Monaco Hebdo during the 2023 F1 Monaco GP:

"I just didn't know what to call my pieces of music. One day I went to a restaurant with my engineers. I asked them if they had any idea what to call these titles. I didn't want to give a "real" song title, it sounded too professional, and I don't consider myself an artist. I didn't want to do this. They said to me: 'You should name them after the last Grand Prix you did.' So that's what I did."

Right after Charles Leclerc published the song, it quickly gained popularity and currently has over 4 million listens on Spotify alone.

Soon after his first song, the Ferrari driver released another, which was named 'MIA23 (1:2)' after the 2023 F1 Miami GP. It also received a lot of traction on various music streaming platforms and was listened to over 1.7 million times on Spotify alone.

Charles Leclerc confused and worried for Ferrari after a poor result in the 2023 F1 Spanish GP

Charles Leclerc was stressed and confused about the Ferarri SF-23's performance after the 2023 F1 Spanish GP. The Monagasque driver somehow managed to finish 11th in the race, while his teammate Carlos Sainz ended up in fifth place.

Leclerc looked dejected and concerned after the race and stated that the SF-23 is misbehaving and that there is something seriously wrong with it.

"I don't understand what we are doing wrong but we are doing something wrong. I went from a first hard to a second hard in the last stint, did the same thing and the car is behaving in a completely different way. We have to understand and work but it's been a few races now where we are struggling with the conditions or having a really peaky car and today is no better," he told Sky Sports.

Charles Leclerc is currently seventh in the drivers' championship table with only 42 points. This is, of course, a huge step back from last year, when he was challenging for the title and leading the table for the first half of the season.

