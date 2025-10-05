  • home icon
Charles Leclerc shares a shocking fact about the brake issue that hampered Lewis Hamilton at the end of Singapore GP

By Devang Chauhan
Modified Oct 05, 2025 22:30 GMT
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc revealed that he was struggling with a brake issue, which hampered his teammate Lewis Hamilton from the early laps of the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix. It was yet another disappointing weekend for the Italian team as they ultimately finished with P6 and P8, with the Monegasque driver finishing ahead of his seven-time F1 world champion teammate.

The duo started the race from P6 and P7 with Hamilton on the grid ahead of Leclerc, but the latter made a stunning start off the line and passed the former and Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli to move up to P5.

Although he defended against the young Italian for most of the race, the brake issue on the final laps meant that he was a bystander as the latter overtook him after the round of pit stops.

Speaking with Sky Sports in his post-race interview, Charles Leclerc was asked about experiencing a brake issue similar to Lewis Hamilton at the end, to which he replied:

"Oh, not [just] to the end - it had been like that from lap seven or lap eight of the race, so I had to manage a lot, and for sure there is some lap time in it. However, I don't want to blame it on that because it is a track where everybody has to manage the brake to some extent - I think Lewis and I probably a lot more than the others - and we paid the price for it.
"And I think also the fact that maybe Lewis, having more grip with the new tyres, was pushing more on the brakes, as is always the case, and that puts him in a very difficult situation. Because when you have the grip and you see the P5, you try everything to get there, but the brake couldn't handle that."
Charles Leclerc looked a step behind Lewis Hamilton this weekend in terms of performance, similar to Baku last month.

Charles Leclerc gives a brief analysis of his Singapore GP weekend

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc proclaimed that he believed that the SF-25 was the fourth fastest on the grid and admitted that the Mercedes and Red Bull had overtaken them.

Speaking with the aforementioned source, the 27-year-old reflected and said:

"I was expecting more pace for the rest of the race, which was not the case. Unfortunately, we are now the fourth team and solidly the fourth team. Quite far behind the top three. Mercedes managed to do the same step that Red Bull did five, six races ago, four races ago, whatever... and now they've managed to do that step."

Charles Leclerc now firmly sits in P5 after George Russell extended the gap to P4 following his victory in Singapore.

