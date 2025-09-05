Charles Leclerc shares tribute for legendary fashion icon Giorgio Armani on his death

Charles Leclerc shared his thoughts after the death of renowned businessman Giorgio Armani. Taking to his official social media account, the Ferrari driver posted a photo of him on his Instagram story, and paid his tribute.

Giorgio Armani, the owner of renowned luxurious brand Armani, died at 91. He was the archetype of Italian clothing in the modern audience. He owned the company that started as a fashion brand, but later expanded into beauty, music, sports, and luxury hotel chains.

As Armani, one of the pioneers in modern fashion passed away, Leclerc paid his tribute. Sharing a post on the Meta-owned platform, here's what he wrote:

"A great honour to have had the chance to meet and work with such an amazing person. You will be missed Giorgio."

Here's Leclerc's post on Giorgio Armani on Instagram:

Credit: Charles Leclerc on Instagram.

Besides Leclerc, renowned personalities such as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Hollywood actor Russell Crowe, actress Julia Roberts, and British designer Paul Smith shared their condolences.

Armani, founded by Giorgio Armani is the third largest apparel brand group in the world behind Gucci and Prada. It was founded in 1975, and it brings over $6 billion in revenue. In addition to Armani, Emporio Armani, Armani Exchange, Armani Jeans, and Armani Collezioni are the group's other apparel and lifestyle brands.

Charles Leclerc shared his thoughts after Italian GP at Monza

Charles Leclerc shared his thoughts after Friday's practice session in Monza during the Italian GP. Speaking about his sessions, here's what he said:

Charles Leclerc of Monaco drives the (16) Scuderia Ferrari HP SF-25 Ferrari during the free practice of the Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio d'Italia 2025 in Monza, Italy - Source: Getty

"On low fuel and high fuel it's been quite tricky but fast. I'd rather be in this position than having a consistent car that's slow but we need to work a little bit on consistency. I think on the short runs we managed to extract more or less what there was in the car, however, for tomorrow we need to get that consistency and we are working on that."

"That's a difficult question," he added when asked if achieving pole on Saturday was realistic. For now, I think it's on the cards, but I don't know how much Red Bull and McLaren have pushed just yet. I think they have more than what we have in the pocket. We still need to improve the car, but if we do, then I think there's a possibility," Leclerc said.

Charles Leclerc's teammate, Lewis Hamilton, topped FP1 with a 1:20.117 time on the clock, while the Monegasque finished in P2. Leclerc finished FP2 in the same place (P2) with 1:19.961, and was nearly a tenth slower than Lando Norris.

