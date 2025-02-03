Charles Leclerc shows off his soccer skills in Ferrari F1’s recent social media post

F1 drivers including Charles Leclerc have been enjoying the winter break over the past two months. However, as the holidays come to a close, the Monegasque has gotten back on the road during private tests with Ferrari and showed off his soccer skills while waiting for the chance to get inside the cockpit of the SF-23.

Leclerc and many other F1 drivers are soccer fans. A hoard of drivers have participated in the charity stars match and the 27-year-old took part in the fabled event in 2023.

With the Ferrari driver having enough exposure to soccer in his daily and semi-professional life, he has often been spotted playing around with soccer balls. Similarly, Ferrari posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing the Monegasque's soccer skills.

"The winter transfer window is still open," Scuderia Ferrari captioned the post.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Since Charles Leclerc joined the Maranello-based team, he has worked with two different team principals spearheading the team.

Charles Leclerc is happy under the leadership of Fred Vasseur

Fred Vasseur and Charles Leclerc at the F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Previews - Source: Getty

While former team boss Maurizio Arrivabene was the one who decided to recruit Leclerc at Ferrari, he shared a warm bond with his successor, Mattia Binotto. However, this relationship soon soured during the 2022 championship, which led the Ferrari hierarchy to sack Binotto in favor of incumbent Fred Vasseur.

Since Vasseur's arrival, the team has been on an upward trajectory. The prancing horses won five races last year in comparison to a solitary victory in 2023.

Witnessing the improvements, Charles Leclerc asserted his faith in the 56-year-old and revealed how the Frenchman is heading the team in the right direction (via Formula1.com):

"I think Fred has changed quite a few things, which made a really big difference. First, to try and understand every single individual within the team, to try and understand the situation and to put them in the best possible conditions in order to extract the maximum out of each individual. That is definitely one of the biggest strengths of Fred," Leclerc said.

The 27-year-old will embark on his eighth season in F1 this year. Leclerc has been with Ferrari since 2019 and is regarded as the 'golden boy' of the Scuderia.

The 2025 F1 season will start on March 16, at Albert Park City in Melbourne. The Monegasque driver has been victorious around the street circuit in his trip to Australia in 2022.

Moreover, he finished second in last year's iteration behind his then-teammate Carlos Sainz. Charles Leclerc has a great record on the 5.3-kilometer track and would be hoping to bring another winner's trophy back home during this year's race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback