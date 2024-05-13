Charles Leclerc shows off yacht worth $2 million

Charles Leclerc recently posted pictures of him enjoying a short off-track holiday on his yacht in Monaco after the 2024 F1 Miami GP. He captured moments of him enjoying his yacht with his pet puppy, Leo.

Leclerc had a good start to the 2024 F1 season. He bagged three podiums this season, with the most recent one at the Miami GP. The Ferrari driver is currently third in the drivers' championship with 98 points, behind the two Red Bull drivers.

Leclerc owns a Riva Dolceriva yacht that is worth $2,000,000. When the Monegasque gets time between races, he occasionally spends his time cruising on his yacht with his close ones. Since there was a week's gap between the Miami and the Emilia Romagna GP at Imola, Leclerc was seen relaxing on his luxurious boat.

On May 12, Charles Leclerc posted pictures of him and his pet puppy, Leo, enjoying a day on his Riva Dolceriva yacht on his official Instagram and X accounts. He nicknamed the yacht Monza, after the Italian city where F1 races.

The caption of the pictures read:

"Good to be home @RivaYacht"

Charles Leclerc talks about new Ferrari upgrades coming to Imola

Charles Leclerc recently shared his views on the upcoming Ferrari upgrades that would be introduced at the 2024 F1 Emilia Romagna GP. Speaking to the media after Miami GP, he emphasized the importance of the first major upgrade from his team.

He further feels that the race for the championship would depend on which team brings the best upgrades throughout 2024. He was pleased to see Ferrari bring upgrades to keep up with McLaren and close the gap to Red Bull.

“It will be a very important upgrade. It will determine how the rest of our season plays out. I’m looking forward to that and I hope that we can take a big step forward. It’s going to be an arms race of upgrades this year, and I’m glad that we’ll soon have new parts on our car that will hopefully be as good as McLaren’s,” Charles Leclerc said (via crash.net).

Ferrari is currently second in the constructors' championship with 187 points, closely followed by McLaren that has 124 points. Red Bull continues to cruise at the top of the table with 239 points.