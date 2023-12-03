Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc will continue with the team as he has signed a 5-year contract extension until the 2029 F1 season, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. His previous contract ran till the end of the 2024 season.

With this extension, he will also get a pay rise. Initially, his salary will be €25 million and it will be hiked to €50 million by the end of his contract. It has also been mentioned that the announcement of this contract is "imminent."

This year was another disappointing season for Ferrari and Charles Leclerc. The team lost the second place to Mercedes in the standings. He had 206 points and finished fifth in the championship, tied with Fernando Alonso in fourth place.

This season was worse in comparison to 2022, where he was the only contender for the world championship against Max Verstappen. He was the runner-up in the championship, similar to Ferrari.

Carlos Sainz in potential trouble despite Charles Leclerc's extension

The Spaniard has the same contract his teammate had, securing a seat till the end of the 2024 season. It has been reported, however, that Ferrari only wants to extend Carlos Sainz's contract for a single season while he is adamant about a two-year extension.

In the meantime, the team will keep an eye on the driver market. They could target McLaren's Lando Norris, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the 2025 season. Sainz, notably, was the only non-Red Bull driver in the entire 2023 season to win a Grand Prix (Singapore).

Carlos Sainz celebrating his victory in Singapore earlier in the 2023 season (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

2024 will be Charles Leclerc's sixth consecutive season with the Italian outfit. He won five races so far with the team and has been on pole 22 times.

He's had a hard time getting to the top in many races given the car's performance, strategy decisions and driver errors, to name a few. Ferrari had an amazing chance in 2022 to challenge Red Bull for the title, but there were too many issues with the reliability of the car.