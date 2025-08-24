Charles Leclerc soaking in the sun with his partner and brothers on a yacht in Monaco

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc was recently spotted on a yacht in Monaco with his partner, Alexandra Saint Mleux, and brother Arthur Leclerc. A video from the yacht surfaced online as the Monegasque soaked in the sun, and Leclerc's dog Leo made a cameo in it. As the chequered flag was waved at the Hungarian GP, the F1 drivers and teams went into the summer break. The team factories are shut for the duration of the summer break, with all the members, including the drivers, either taking a vacation or spending time with their families. Max Verstappen was spotted in Sardinia with his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, on Toto Wolff's yacht, while Lewis Hamilton was recently seen in Greece, uploading images of himself and his dog, Roscoe, on a grassy field. Charles Leclerc had a troublesome Hungarian GP as he went into the summer break, and is enjoying his time away from the sport. As the summer break began, Charles Leclerc took to Instagram and uploaded a couple of posts where he can be seen playing paddle. Another post promoting his Ice-cream ventures, LEC, while sitting beside a pool in Monaco. A video of Charles Leclerc recently surfaced on the social media platform X and was uploaded by @GazzettaFerrari, where the Monegasque can be seen on a yacht docking in the Monaco Bay. The Ferrari driver soaked in the sun in black shorts while his brother Arthur flaunted pink shorts. Leclerc's girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, was spotted wearing a black bikini and his dog Leo can be seen on deck. Charles Leclerc changed into an all-denim outfit, whereas Alexandra flaunted a green dress as the couple left the yacht. The Monegasque driver held Leo in his hand as he made way towards his Ferrari Purosangue with the fans bunching up around the dock to get a picture with the F1 star. The 27-year-old took the pole position at the Hungarian GP and was leading the race during the first stint, but dropped the pace after the final pitstop, and was frustrated with his team about the same. Charles Leclerc shares images from the Mediterranean Sea “Holidays”Charles Leclerc took to Instagram and shared a carousel of seven images from his getaway during the F1 summer break. The Ferrari driver shared the post on August 15, 2025, and shared highlights from his vacation in the Mediterranean Sea. The caption of the post read,“Holidaysssssss 🩵”One of the images was of Leclerc smitten with his girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, on the deck of the ship. Another image had Leclerc’s dog Leo enjoying himself on the beach. The last image was of the Ferrari driver and Leo chilling on the deck and enjoying the view of the Mediterranean.