Charles Leclerc takes a savage dig at Ferrari’s form this season with a blunt verdict

Charles Leclerc took a sarcastic dig at Ferrari while discussing the excellent job the team has pulled off during most pit stops this season, despite their on-track performance. The team has been making good strategic decisions during races; however, their pace against the competitors hasn't helped them on the track.

While Ferrari isn't the fastest on the track, they have managed to pull off the fastest pit stop during a race a whopping eight times this season so far. Moreover, they also had the season's fastest stop (at 2.00 seconds) up until the Hungarian Grand Prix, when McLaren snatched that with a 1.94-second stop.

Charles Leclerc, who has been the leading point-scorer for the team, was questioned about the fast pit stops during a media event. Although it was meant to be an appreciation for the team, the Monegasque had a rather sarcastic reply.

"I appreciate the fact that you're trying to find the positive things of our season," Leclerc laughed.

However, he then thanked the mechanics for the remarkable job they'd pulled off multiple times this year:

"The mechanics are doing an incredible job. Thanks to them we've definitely had some advantage at the pit stop and that's great," he added.

This has been a tough season for Ferrari so far. Although they're still in second place in the Constructors' Championship, the team doesn't remain very competitive within the top. The SF-25 seemingly has a narrow working window, which has turned out to be a disaster for both Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

Charles Leclerc optimistic about second half of the 2025 F1 season

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc during the 2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix weekend (Getty Images)

Ferrari has quite a few things to discuss as Formula 1 heads into the summer break. Both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have had their test of patience, with the former even saying that the team should look for another driver after his early exit during Hungary qualifying.

However, Leclerc hasn't given up on the season yet. Reflecting on the tough time they've had so far, especially with Hamilton, he claimed that the remaining rounds would yield better results.

"At the end we are one team, and as much as I want to finish in front of Lewis, I want both of us to be successful, and Ferrari to be successful," Charles Leclerc said (via PlanetF1). "Obviously, this weekend has been a tough one for Lewis, but I have no doubt it is a one-off."

"I am sure the second part of the season will be a lot more positive."

The Constructors' Championship is very much within the hands of the McLaren crew, considering their position and the dominance they've showcased at the top. However, Ferrari could retain their second place, and might as well get in a few victories in the remaining rounds.

