Charles Leclerc talks about pushing the limit and driving a “trickier car” in the early stages of the current F1 season

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has stated that he would always push the limit of his car and "not leave anything on the table".

The Monegasque driver, because of his ability to push the car to the edge, has been able to extract maximum performance from his car even if it seemed impossible. But this mentality has also led him to becoming accident-prone as evident from the early part of the F1 season.

Speaking with The Guardian, Charles Leclerc shed light on driving a "trickier" car in the first part of the season.

“My mentality has always been to push at the maximum and not leave anything on the table. When you have a trickier car to drive, as is the case for the first part of this season, mistakes happen. I know this. Whenever there is something missing I am trying to find something that is not there, I will always try to push the limit,” he said.

Leclerc also spoke about the "direct" relationship between him and his Ferrari team.

“We disagree sometimes as we are very honest with one another. I say to the team what I think and the team say what they think. This is the way to move forward. I don’t think the trust has ever been an issue. We have a very different vision inside the car than what the team has on the pit wall, so these things happen,” he added.

Charles Leclerc on fighting for a chance to get into a title fight

The Ferrari driver further stated that he has been fighting hard to get back in the title picture after his brief spell at the top in the 2022 season.

“I am the first one who wants to be in a title fight. But it’s not frustrating, it motivates me a lot. I am even more motivated to change that, to bring Ferrari back to where it deserves to be, which is consistently on top. Once we get there I am sure it will be a very, very special moment," Charles Leclerc said.

“This year is far away from where we expected it to be but being a Ferrari driver is something very special. I don’t feel the outside pressure but I am putting myself under a lot of pressure in order to succeed, the responsibility of bringing Ferrari back to the top. The passion people have for the team is like nobody else," he added.

It will be interesting to see how long it takes for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari to get back at the top once again.