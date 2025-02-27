Charles Leclerc talks about spending the pre-season 'in the shadow' as Lewis Hamilton occupies the spotlight

Charles Leclerc recently showed his excitement about working with Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari and admitted to spending most of the off-season shadowing the seven-time world champion. Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, during a press conference at the Bahrain test, the Monegasque driver revealed that Hamilton’s arrival at Maranello was a very different experience from his own.

Hamilton’s move to Ferrari has brought renewed energy to the team. Unlike Charles Leclerc, who has been with Ferrari for six years, the Briton is stepping into a completely new environment. The 27-year-old expressed his excitement for this new chapter, acknowledging that, as a Ferrari Academy protégé, he is far more familiar with the team compared to Hamilton, for whom everything is still new.

Leclerc believes Lewis Hamilton joined Ferrari as a champion, not as a rookie like he was upon his arrival. He emphasized that the 40-year-old brings a wealth of experience from his previous teams. For Ferrari, the partnership with Hamilton is iconic, given the stature of both the team and the driver.

Speaking about Lewis Hamilton's arrival at Ferrari and the induction process, Leclerc said:

“Well I mean it's really nice to see obviously. It's very different the situation that Lewis finds himself in joining the team. When I when I joined I only had done one year in Formula 1. So everything was, Formula 1 was still new to me and I had to still learn how a team like Ferrari would work. I knew everything like the factory, having been in the Ferrari driver academy before. For Lewis, the Italian team is still new for him, but he has achieved so much. He arrives here obviously as a legend of the sport.”

“So it's really cool to see what it was like for him to have so much success in other teams and the way they used to work. So on that we've learned a lot and it was really exciting also to see how happy and excited he was about the whole thing. For me that meant that the offseason was a bit more in the shadow. But I enjoyed it I focused on myself I'm pushing at the maximum to be ready for the first race and I'm really looking forward to this year hoping that we'll start the year on a more positive way compared to last year.”

Charles Leclerc sees similarities between his and Lewis Hamilton’s driving styles

Charles Leclerc believes Lewis Hamilton's driving style is similar to his, which could make car development smoother. He suggested that they share similar preferences in car setup, making the team’s job easier. Regarding his relationship with the seven-time world champion, Leclerc noted that they have spent considerable time together since the start of the year, particularly during photoshoots and marketing activities. He feels they have developed a good working dynamic and is eager to contribute to Ferrari’s return to its former glory.

Asked about his relationship with Lewis Hamilton and if they were on the same wavelength in terms of car development, Leclerc said:

“Yeah, I was surprised. No surprise, our driving style is very similar, we both like to push quite a lot, especially the entries and on that we are quite similar. So that’s quite a lot, especially the entries and on that we are quite similar. So that’s positive because I think we require the same thing out of the car and I think as a team that is always a good thing because we'll definitely push in the same direction because we need the same things. So that and we're working super well together. I mean we've spent quite a bit of time together since the beginning of the year, less on track more in the studio to do pictures, which is not the part we enjoy most. But it's part of the job and yeah I'm looking forward to race with him and hopefully bring Ferrari back to the top.”

For Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari presents an entirely new atmosphere after 13 years at Mercedes and six years at McLaren. Joining an Italian team marks a significant shift from the British-based teams he has driven for throughout his career.

With Fred Vasseur as team principal, Lewis Hamilton’s transition is expected to be smooth. Vasseur previously worked with him at ART Grand Prix, where they secured the GP2 championship together. However, maintaining motivation and rediscovering his confidence will be crucial as he sets his sights on a record-breaking eighth title.

Lewis Hamilton’s arrival at Ferrari is one of the most highly anticipated moves in F1 history. Reflecting the significance of this partnership, Ferrari's Executive Chairman John Elkann personally attended testing in Bahrain, a rare occurrence in the sport.

