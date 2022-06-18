"Unfortunately, we don't score any points on the Saturday!" - Charles Leclerc upbeat despite his 'painful' run of F1 main race troubles

Charles Leclerc has scored four pole positions in a row coming into the Canadian GP weekend. The Ferrari driver has been in the form of his life in qualifying, but due to one issue or another, he has been unable to produce a strong points-scoring result.

During the drivers' press conference ahead of the Canadian GP, Leclerc was asked whether he took any positives from the qualifying streak he was on. The Monegasque was pragmatic as he highlighted that points were not scored on a Saturday and that he needed to get results on Sunday as well. He said:

“Yeah, it does. But unfortunately, we don’t score any points on the Saturday! So yeah, the Sundays have been a bit more painful this season. But yeah, I can see some positive again. The pace on the race days since Barcelona has been good. Unfortunately, we couldn’t show it at the end. But it’s a matter of days before we can finally show it, I’m sure.”

When questioned what other positives he might have picked up from the last few races, Charles Leclerc said:

“Well, in the pace. The pace in general is the positive. We cannot hide obviously, it’s hard to take: three races in a row with problems or mistakes – but as a team, I think we are working extremely hard, the pace is there, which is the positive to take and we’ll keep working, to try and get on top of those things as quick as possible.”

Charles Leclerc: Motivation is extremely high in Ferrari

Scuderia Ferrari @ScuderiaFerrari



#CanadianGP UPDATE: A new Control Electronic has been fitted to Charles’ car prior to FP2. It is the third of these elements used so far this season - only 2 are permitted - therefore Charles takes a grid penalty. UPDATE: A new Control Electronic has been fitted to Charles’ car prior to FP2. It is the third of these elements used so far this season - only 2 are permitted - therefore Charles takes a grid penalty. #CanadianGP https://t.co/90QUji6gKx

When the Ferrari driver was asked if there was a message he wanted to send to the team back in Maranello, he said:

“I think I don’t have to give any message. I think it’s clear for everybody the motivation is still extremely high. We are still working extremely hard as a team and we just want to get back to winning as quickly as possible. For the issues that we’ve had, we are working on them, and hopefully we will fix them as quickly as possible.”

Charles Leclerc will be facing an uphill battle with the grid penalty this weekend. It will be interesting to see what he is able to do in the Canadian GP on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

