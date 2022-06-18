Create
"Unfortunately, we don't score any points on the Saturday!" - Charles Leclerc upbeat despite his 'painful' run of F1 main race troubles

Charles Leclerc will be hoping for a stable weekend without any issues
Charanjot Singh
Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
Modified Jun 18, 2022 02:55 PM IST

Charles Leclerc has scored four pole positions in a row coming into the Canadian GP weekend. The Ferrari driver has been in the form of his life in qualifying, but due to one issue or another, he has been unable to produce a strong points-scoring result.

During the drivers' press conference ahead of the Canadian GP, Leclerc was asked whether he took any positives from the qualifying streak he was on. The Monegasque was pragmatic as he highlighted that points were not scored on a Saturday and that he needed to get results on Sunday as well. He said:

“Yeah, it does. But unfortunately, we don’t score any points on the Saturday! So yeah, the Sundays have been a bit more painful this season. But yeah, I can see some positive again. The pace on the race days since Barcelona has been good. Unfortunately, we couldnt show it at the end. But its a matter of days before we can finally show it, I’m sure.
Our first Friday in Montréal since 2019 📸#essereFerrari 🔴 #CanadianGP https://t.co/s5hgoSiltP

When questioned what other positives he might have picked up from the last few races, Charles Leclerc said:

“Well, in the pace. The pace in general is the positive. We cannot hide obviously, its hard to take: three races in a row with problems or mistakes – but as a team, I think we are working extremely hard, the pace is there, which is the positive to take and we’ll keep working, to try and get on top of those things as quick as possible.

Charles Leclerc: Motivation is extremely high in Ferrari

UPDATE: A new Control Electronic has been fitted to Charles’ car prior to FP2. It is the third of these elements used so far this season - only 2 are permitted - therefore Charles takes a grid penalty. #CanadianGP https://t.co/90QUji6gKx

When the Ferrari driver was asked if there was a message he wanted to send to the team back in Maranello, he said:

“I think I dont have to give any message. I think its clear for everybody the motivation is still extremely high. We are still working extremely hard as a team and we just want to get back to winning as quickly as possible. For the issues that weve had, we are working on them, and hopefully we will fix them as quickly as possible.

Charles Leclerc will be facing an uphill battle with the grid penalty this weekend. It will be interesting to see what he is able to do in the Canadian GP on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi

