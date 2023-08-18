"Charles would sell his soul to get in a winning Ferrari": Fans react to Charles Leclerc revealing aspirations of racing in the 24 hours of Le Mans

Charles Leclerc recently expressed his interest in racing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race, especially with his younger brother, Arthur Leclerc. Like many F1 drivers, Leclerc also has an interest in other famous car racing series, and the WEC (World Endurance Championship) is definitely one of them.

In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, Charles Leclerc was asked whether he would like to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans with his brother. To this, the F1 driver replied:

"Oh, yes…many times. It's definitely something I want to do one day, and with my brother for sure. But I don't know if this will happen...Let's see if it's possible and if it works out with all of our plans, because we obviously all race in different categories. But maybe one day."

Ferrari's WEC team recently won the long race after returning to the racing series after 50 years. Hence, there have been several questions thrown at the Monagasque about racing in Le Mans. Apart from that, Ferrari is currently struggling quite a lot in F1, which is why the question of Leclerc trying out WEC is asked even more.

After the quotes from him surfaced on various social media platforms, many people reacted to them. Some joked about how Charles Leclerc could be desperate to win races with Ferrari; hence, he could see himself driving in the WEC. Others commented on how they would love to see the Monagasque in other racing series.

Here are some of the reactions to the quote:

"Let’s be real, Charles would sell his soul to get in a winning Ferrari"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Charles Leclerc on a realistic goal for Ferrari for the second half of the 2023 F1 season

Charles Leclerc recently outlined a realistic goal for Ferrari for the second half of the 2023 F1 season and for the next year. He stated that his team has the goal of becoming the second-fastest team on the grid. However, in 2024, his team's goal is to reach the top and fight against Red Bull. While speaking with Motorsport Italy, he said:

“I think the realistic goal we want to try to achieve is to be the strongest team after Red Bull, and at the same time try to close the gap. Then, if we talk about 2024, there is no doubt that in the mind of the whole team, the goal is to return to the top and fight against Red Bull, a target that realistically, and I say this as a personal opinion, before the end of the year, we will not be able to achieve. The more realistic target will be to finish the season ahead of McLaren , Aston Martin and Mercedes.”

Ferrari is currently fourth in the constructors' championship with 191 points, behind Aston Martin and Mercedes.