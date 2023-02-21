"Choose love, choose positivity": Lewis Hamilton motivates his 31.5 million followers with a special message

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton is brimming with positivity. He's been sharing it with his beloved social media followers as we edge closer to the start of the 2023 F1 season.

The seven-time world champion had a season to forget by his exceptional standards in 2022. He finished well behind teammate George Russell and also failed to get a win or a pole position for the first time since his debut season back in 2007.

Despite the obvious disappointments on the track, Hamilton's spirit has remained high in the offseason.

The Briton took to Instagram to share this message with his 31.5 million followers on the platform, where he wrote:

"I love you all so much. Let's be the best versions of ourselves this year, let nothing stand in our way. There are no failures, only lessons and we can make it through anything we encounter! Choose love, choose positivity. I am sending you light, warmth, and positive waves."

Hamilton is set to embark on his 11th season with Mercedes this year, tying with Michael Schumacher for most seasons with a single team. The German achieved this feat with Ferrari and won five of his seven F1 world titles with the Maranello outfit.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton spent F1 offseason evolving as a driver

Lewis Hamilton has acknowledged that he has been advancing and changing as a driver during the offseason.

The 38-year-old feels re-energized and is prepared to take the fight to the rest of the field when the lights go out next month in Bahrain.

The British driver revealed that both he and the team have spent time reflecting in the run-up to the new season.

Lewis Hamilton acknowledged that as the start of the new season approaches, he has spent a significant amount of time on the simulator. He added:

“So I had to continue to be very critical of myself, to be able to understand where the bar is and where the goalposts are moving all the time. How you can evolve as a driver, that’s something I’m very, very focussed on."

Lewis Hamilton's current contract with Mercedes is set to expire at the end of the 2023 season.

Reports suggest that the Briton could be offered a staggering £62 million ($74.6 million) a season, making him the highest-paid driver on the grid.

