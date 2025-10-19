Christian Horner backed by billions of investments capable of owning multiple F1 teams: Reports

Former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has reportedly been backed by huge investments capable of owning teams in the pinnacle of motorsport, Formula 1. Horner was sacked from his role as CEO and team principal in July by the Milton Keynes-based team.

Christian Horner has a wealth of knowledge in regard to Formula 1 and leading a top team like Red Bull. He led the charge from its inception in 2005 and helped secure multiple drivers' and constructors' championships.

In recent times, the Brit has been linked with a move back into the sport with Ferrari. Amid this, a report has come out via TheTimes that suggests Horner has been approached by several leading investors who are eager to join hands with him.

It has also come to light that Christian Horner now has enough capital at his disposal to even buy Formula 1 teams. The capital is reportedly enough to buy major players like Mercedes, Red Bull, McLaren, and even the Maranello-based Ferrari outfit. However, it could be dependent on the project and the timing of certain things in the sport.

While Christian Horner's name is regularly getting discussed in F1 despite his sacking in July, Aston Martin team principal Andy Cowell was recently asked about the prospect of Horner potentially investing in his team. In line with this, Cowell added:

"It looks as though Christian’s ringing up pretty much every team owner at the moment, so you can pass the question along."

"Distracting for us as a team": Lewis Hamilton on Christian Horner Ferrari rumors

While Christian Horner reportedly has billions at his disposal in case he wishes to buy a Formula 1 team in the future, during the ongoing 2025 United States Grand Prix race weekend, Lewis Hamilton was asked to address the Ferrari-Horner rumors.

In line with this, the seven-time world champion came up with an extremely strong take and defended the current Ferrari boss, Fred Vasseur:

"I don't know where the rumours have come from so I can't really shed much light on that. But it's a little bit distracting for us as a team. The team has made it clear where they stand in terms of re-signing Fred. Fred and I and the whole team are working really hard on the future for the team. These things naturally aren't helpful." (Via: Sky Sports).

Fred Vasseur signed a new multi-year deal with Ferrari in late July. Reports have been making the rounds on the web in regard to the Horner-Ferrari rumors for some time, but things could develop in 2026, in case the Italian outfit's challenger does not prove competitive.

Next year marks the dawn of a new era in Formula 1 under fresh regulations.

