Christian Horner claims Zak Brown called up a Red Bull driver for a seat at McLaren

Christian Horner recently claimed that McLaren CEO Zak Brown did, in fact, reach out to one of Red Bull’s drivers regarding a potential seat. Speaking to ViaPlay ahead of the 2025 Chinese GP, the Red Bull team principal insisted that his team remains secure and content with their current driver lineup.

Ad

Reports surfaced suggesting that Max Verstappen had received a call from Brown ahead of the Australian GP to discuss a potential switch. This coincided with McLaren extending Oscar Piastri’s contract until 2029. Verstappen even joked with the Dutch press that any potential deal was off after hearing the financial sum offered.

While Horner acknowledged that one of his drivers had been approached, he dismissed the significance of the matter. Taking a subtle dig at Brown, he suggested that McLaren’s interest in his drivers might indicate some dissatisfaction with their own lineup. However, he insisted that Red Bull was unfazed by the speculation and would let their performance on track do the talking.

Ad

Trending

Speaking about Brown approaching his driver, the Horner said:

“Well, you know, everyone is entitled to an opinion, and yes, we are quite happy with the group of drivers we have. I don't know. Apparently he called one of our drivers last week, so if you are so happy with your own drivers, why would you make that call? Honestly, I think it's just hot air. We don't pay too much attention to it. You stay focused, do your job, and the best way to react in this sport is on the track.”

Ad

Zak Brown reckons Christian Horner should feel ‘vulnerable’ at Red Bull

Zak Brown believes Christian Horner should feel vulnerable following the departure of key figures such as Jonathan Wheatley, Rob Marshall, and Adrian Newey from Red Bull. Speaking ahead of the 2025 Chinese GP, the McLaren CEO also suggested that Max Verstappen’s camp does not have the best relationship with the team principal, further adding to Horner’s uncertainty. The remark was made in context to Horner getting booed at the F1 75 O2 launch event in London.

Ad

Brown questioned why so many senior personnel had chosen to leave the Austrian team for rival teams, with Wheatley joining Sauber, Newey heading to Aston Martin, and Marshall moving to McLaren. He implied that such departures should prompt Horner to reflect on the internal situation at Red Bull.

The McLaren boss also remarked that if he were in Horner’s position, he wouldn’t feel particularly comfortable facing Red Bull’s board amid the ongoing exits and uncertainty surrounding the team’s leadership.

Ad

Speaking to the Press Association Shanghai, Brown said:

“If I went to the F1 launch and I wasn’t welcomed, and I came back to the table and I am sitting next to the CMO of our sponsors’ OKX and Mastercard, that is not a great look. You have got the Red Bull GmbH managing director (Oliver Mintzlaff) sitting there. And then you have got the Verstappens who don’t seem to have a great relationship (with Horner), from the outside looking in. Adrian Newey, Rob Marshall, and Jonathan Wheatley have all left and if I was in that position, I would feel vulnerable.”

Ad

He further added:

“When I go and meet my board, I would not be feeling great because they would be going, ‘Well, why did he leave? Why did he leave? And why did he leave? Oh, and by the way, you didn’t seem to get a very warm welcome at the launch’. I don’t know how they feel. But I would feel vulnerable.”

Ad

Since the allegations made by a female employee against Christian Horner made headlines, Zak Brown has taken every opportunity to take a swipe at his rival. Following an intense title battle with Horner's team last season, the McLaren CEO has reignited the off-track war of words, keeping the pressure on the Milton Keynes squad.

Whether Max Verstappen remains at Red Bull is still uncertain. The Dutchman is expected to explore other options if the team fails to provide him with a championship-winning car in 2025. After the opening round of the season, Red Bull currently sits third in the Constructors’ championship, while McLaren and Mercedes are tied at 27 points each. Verstappen secured a second-place finish in Melbourne, while Lando Norris clinched victory, giving McLaren an early edge in the title race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback