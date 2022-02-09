Christian Horner expects new Red Bull F1 2022 car to look very different by first race

Red Bull F1 team CEO Christian Horner expects the newly unveiled RB18 to look significantly different by the first race of the season in Bahrain. Speaking at the Red Bull Racing Technology Campus in Milton Keynes at their 2022 F1 car launch, the Briton revealed that the new regulations change a lot of the design philosophy for all cars, making the upcoming season a challenging one.

Describing the 2022 F1 car evolution by the first race in Bahrain, Horner said:

“With the new regulation changes this year, the whole philosophy has altered, which means every single component is different to last year’s car. It’s a clean sheet of paper for every single team. By the time we get to the first race, the RB18 won’t look much like it looks today, the evolution will be very quick as we progress through the season.”

According to the Red Bull F1 team boss, their 2022 F1 car will evolve throughout the season, but more importantly between their tenure from the launch to the first race, which includes two pre-season tests in between.

Outlining the challenges ahead of the 2022 F1 season and its new regulations, Horner said:

“It is a steep learning curve for everyone and it is a contest in development between the first and the last race. We believe we have a good car for 2022, the RB18 is coming to life, and seeing it today is fantastic. It has been a huge effort from the Team and I am looking forward to seeing it out on the track now.”

Horner believes all competitors will start fresh and car development will play a key role in determining the pecking order until the last race of the season. Essentially, the 2022 regulations will be a learning experience for all teams and the room for development over the season with the car designs will determine their on-track competitiveness.

Christian Horner reveals Red Bull plans to build from 2021 for their 2022 campaign

The Red Bull team principal revealed his team's plan to build from the 2021 platform and carry the previous year's confidence into the new year. Horner revealed the team will provide their reigning champion Max Verstappen with all the possible tools to defend his title in the upcoming season.

Explaining their objectives for the upcoming season, Horner said:

“We plan to build on 2021, we have number one on the car this year and now the challenge is it keep it and defend that title with Max. The excitement and hard work of 2021 really galvanized the Team and it means we go into 2022 in great shape for the season ahead.”

Oracle Red Bull Racing @redbullracing Bringing in a whole new era of Ready to send itBringing in a whole new era of #F1 with our fans 🤘 Ready to send it 🔥 Bringing in a whole new era of #F1 with our fans 🤘 https://t.co/jtpBptQmCJ

The Milton Keynes-based squad revealed their challenger through a digital event with fans participating in the unveiling of the RB18. The competitiveness of the car and the team’s aerodynamic wizardry, however, will only reveal itself in pre-season tests in Barcelona and Bahrain.

