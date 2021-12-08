Christian Horner explains why Red Bull are worried about F1 2021 season finale in Abu Dhabi

With Red Bull Racing's star driver Max Verstappen heading into the final race of 2021 tied on points with his British rival Lewis Hamilton, team principal Christian Horner is nervous about their prospects. He feels they have their work out for them due to Hamilton's new engine, and the modifications made to the Yas Marina Circuit.

Red Bull have had their best year in F1 this year since Sebastian Vettel's last championship win with the team back in 2013. They currently lie second in the constructors' standings, 28 points behind Mercedes.

Voicing his concerns heading into the final race weekend of the 2021 season, Horner told F1 Nation Podcast:

"They've changed the layout [of the Yas Marina circuit] and unfortunately, the engine speed that Hamilton has... I mean he was a second quicker today [at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix] - a second quicker in Sectors 2 and 3. Max will pull out half a second by Turn 13 and you know you can't defend against that."

The Dutchman had a phenomenal drive at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2020, bagging the final race win of the season. However, Red Bull seem less confident this year, given Lewis Hamilton's dominant straight-line performance.

"It's not over yet": Christian Horner on Red Bull's prospects in Abu Dhabi

We head towards the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi with Red Bull's Max Verstappen set to fight for his first championship win. The Austrian team are confident that although the odds may not be in their favor, the battle is not over until it is over.

Horner added:

"It's not over yet. We got seven days and you know Max is a fighter, and if there's a driver that deserves to win this world championship, it's Max Verstappen, because Mercedes have had the better car."

Although Verstappen and Hamilton head into the season finale in Abu Dhabi tied on points, the former has more wins, which gives him the edge in case both drivers are forced to retire from the race.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee