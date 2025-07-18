  • home icon
  • "Christian Horner incoming!": Fans react to reports of Ferrari looking to make structural changes within the F1 team

By Samyak Sharma
Published Jul 18, 2025 17:34 GMT
Red Bull's Christian Horner and Ferrari's Fred Vasseur arriving at the 2024 Mexican GP [Image via Getty]

F1 fans online have reacted to fresh reports that Ferrari is looking to make structural changes within its F1 setup, reportedly bringing in someone to bridge the gap between top management and Fred Vasseur. Many fans believe former Red Bull boss Christian Horner is the man for the role.

A recent report from Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport suggested that the Prancing Horse is looking to make structural changes within its F1 team. A person who can work above team principal Fred Vasseur and underneath Chairman John Elkann and CEO Benedetto Vigna is said to be wanted by the Italian team.

Fans on X have reacted to this report, with many wondering if this a role for Red Bull ex-boss Christian Horner.

"Christian Horner incoming," exclaimed one fan.
"Christian Horner sounds like a bloke who could do that job," wrote another user.
"Here comes Horner," claimed another fan.

"More red tape and slower decision making. Great," said one fan.
"Just give Fred more leeway man. It's not hard, the only thing stopping this is Elkann's ego," said another user.
"Or just give Fred the power he needs. It’s really that simple," said yet another fan.
Fred Vasseur has been at Ferrari since 2023, when he came in to replace the outgoing Mattia Binotto. In two-and-half-years, the Frenchman has already taken the team to a second-placed finish in the Constructors' championship (2024) missing out on the title on the final day of the season.

Vasseur is also considered to be one of the reasons why Lewis Hamilton joined Ferrari in 2025. The Briton had previously worked with him at ART Grand Prix in GP2 (now F2), when he won the feeder series in 2006.

Toto Wolff backs Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur amid restructuring talk

Fred Vasseur and Toto Wolff at the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Source: Getty
Mercedes ace Toto Wolff has backed Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur, labeling the 57-year-old as a "great personality". The Austrian also claimed that he would pick Vasseur to run Mercedes if he wasn't around.

Wolff shared his belief that Vasseur simply needs more time and trust to get things right at Ferrari.

"Fred is one of the best racing managers that I know. If I wasn’t here, I would take Fred. So, I respect him a lot. He’s a great personality. He’s a straightforward guy." said Wolff [via F1.com].
He doesn’t do politics and lies. He knows what he’s talking about. He just needs to be given the trust to run this," he added.

Ferrari has undoubtedly taken a step back from its highs of 2024. By the end of last season, the Prancing Horse featured regularly on the podium, and was within touching distance of its first constructors' title since 2008 up until the last round in Abu Dhabi.

