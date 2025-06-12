Christian Horner picks Max Verstappen and $140M worth F1 legend as his dream team at Red Bull

Red Bull boss Christian Horner is picking 4x F1 champion Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel (net worth: $140M as per Celebrity Net Worth) as his dream team if he ever had to assemble one. Horner has been leading the Milton Keynes squad since its inception, and when we talk about the Austrian outfit and the kind of success it has had, the two names that stand out are these two.

Red Bull's initial success in F1 is owed to Vettel, who joined the team in 2009 after a spectacular breakout season in 2008 with Toro Rosso. The German helped the outfit pick up its first win in 2009 in China.

He was the spearhead as he became the first Red Bull driver to win the title in 2010. With Sebastian Vettel, the team went on a 4-year dominant run from 2010 to 2013.

Once Vettel left the team in 2014, he was replaced by Max Verstappen as the next big thing. The Dutch driver won his first title in 2021 and has been on a 4-year championship run himself.

In an interview with PlanetF1, Christian Horner was questioned about who would be his dream lineup for a team, and he picked Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel as the top 2. He also mentioned Daniel Ricciardo as the third driver, with David Coulthard being the ambassador. He said:

“It’s a no-brainer! Max and Sebastian with Daniel as your reserve and David Coulthard as your ambassador!”

When recounting some of the greatest moments that the team has had, Horner mentioned the title triumphs of both Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel as he said,

“The first victory was massive, which was a 1-2 in China in 2009. Suddenly, we were winners and we joined an elite group of people. Then that first championship a year later against the odds in Abu Dhabi with Sebastian, when four drivers went into the championship fight in that race – that was another monumental moment."

He added:

“Then repeating it at the same venue in 2021 after a Herculean battle between Lewis and Max and Mercedes and ourselves – Mercedes having been the dominant force for eight, nine years. So, to fall back into contention and prevail in that championship again, was a big moment.”

Helmut Marko picks Max Verstappen as the best driver Red Bull has had

In an interview with the BBC, Red Bull's Helmut Marko paid tribute to Max Verstappen as he picked him as the best driver the outfit has had. The driver is currently the best on the grid, but according to Marko, he's yet to hit his peak in F1, and there's still room for improvement. He said:

"He definitely is the best driver we have ever had. He’s developing, developing [all the time] and in Imola, his third corner overtake was unbelievable. I don't see the end of his progress yet. He always comes with something extra."

Max Verstappen does have an uphill task in front of him this season, however, as the driver trails championship leader Oscar Piastri by 49 points.

