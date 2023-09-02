Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has supported Max Verstappen in his reaction to Red Bull team principal Toto Wolff’s comments about the RB19 being built to suit Verstappen's driving style. Speaking ahead of the 2023 Italian GP, Horner said that the Mercedes boss lacked an understanding of the development of a car.

In Zandvoort, Wolff said he was baffled by the gap between Verstappen and his teammate Sergio Perez, suggesting that there was a possibility that the car suited Max Verstappen and his driving preferences. Asked by Sportskeeda to comment on it, the Dutchman dismissed the claims, saying that he adapted his driving style to the car instead.

At a recent press conference, Horner backed Verstappen, who had explained that he did not ask the team to provide him with more grip at the front end of the car. The 25-year-old said he was provided with a quick car that he optimized to his driving style.

Horner said (via Motorsport.com):

“Well, I think I completely agree with Max. It shows a total lack of understanding of how a race car and team develop, if Toto thinks that we're developing a car around a single driver. You develop a car to be as quick as you can and sometimes, quick cars are difficult cars. That's what's historically been the case. And I think that drivers adapt."

The Briton said that exceptional drivers such as Max Verstappen tend to extract maximum performance from the car in any condition. The Red Bull team chief dismissed the idea that the car was built around the Dutch champion. Horner added:

"The good drivers that you see in wet conditions, mixed conditions, varied conditions, the elite [drivers], they adapt quickly and I think that's one of his key skill sets is his ability to adapt to the feeling and the grip levels that a car gives him. But there's certainly no direction to say ‘Oh, we tailor something to suit one specific driver’, we're just trying to design and build the fastest car that that we can, that our tools, our simulation or our wind tunnel provide us with that direction.”

Red Bull boss explains Max Verstappen's turnaround from Baku race

Max Verstappen once said that he turned around the performance of his car after the Baku race. The Dutchman learned to adapt his driving style to the RB19, which resulted in a breakthrough season.

When asked what caused the turnaround, Christian Horner said that Verstappen played around with his driving style and setups till he could find the optimum performance window and was able to maximize the car’s potential in any condition.

Explaining the breakthrough in the Dutchman’s performance at a press conference, Horner said (via formula1.com):

“I think he just found… he's just playing with his driving style and what's remarkable about him is that when you see how he uses the tools within the car, how he varies his style, it's truly impressive, and his ability to adapt to conditions, to circumstances. Quite often you'll see it on the first lap of a practice; quite often he'll go straight to the top of the charts because he's got this inner confidence in being at one with the car.”

The gap between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez has been significant in the 2023 season, particularly in the last race where the Dutchman out-qualified the Mexican by 1.3 seconds.

In the driver’s championship, the Red Bull duo are separated by 138 points, with Verstappen leading. Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton trail the Mexican closely, resulting in the battle for second place in the championship becoming an interesting one.