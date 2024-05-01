Christian Horner releases statement after Red Bull confirm Adrian Newey exit in 2025

Christian Horner has released a statement following the announcement of Red Bull Racing CTO Adrian Newey's exit in early 2025, marking the conclusion of his two-decade journey with the Milton Keynes squad.

After recent speculation surrounding Newey's exit, Red Bull Racing officially confirmed on May 1, that the celebrated designer would step back from F1 duties and focus on the development of the RB17, Red Bull's hypercar project. He would part ways with the team in the first quarter of 2025.

Following the high-profile announcement, team boss Christian Horner released a statement recognizing Adrian Newey's immense contributions to the team over the past two decades. Horner said:

"All of our greatest moments from the past 20 years have come with Adrian’s hand on the technical tiller. His vision and brilliance have helped us to 13 titles in 20 seasons.

"His exceptional ability to conceptualise beyond F1 and bring wider inspiration to bear on the design of grand prix cars, his remarkable talent for embracing change and finding the most rewarding areas of the rules to focus on, and his relentless will to win have helped Red Bull Racing to become a greater force than I think even the late Dietrich Mateschitz might have imagined."

Since joining the Milton Keynes-based squad in early 2006, Adrian Newey has played an instrumental role in elevating the team from a midfield contender to a championship-winning organization.

Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen have driven Newey-designed cars to a total of seven drivers titles and six constructors titles. Verstappen and Red Bull are poised to secure the championship double this season too.

Christian Horner is "eternally grateful" for Adrian Newey's contributions to Red Bull

The Red Bull Racing team principal described his two-decade journey with Adrian Newey as "enormous fun" and acknowledged how Newey's stint with the team solidified his stature as F1's most legendary designer. He further said in the statement:

"More than that, the past 19 years with Adrian have been enormous fun. For me, when Adrian joined Red Bull, he was already a superstar designer. Two decades and 13 Championships later he leaves as a true legend."

Horner expressed his gratitude for Newey's contributions to the team and is looking forward to the RB17 project turning into reality. He added:

"He is also my friend and someone I will be eternally grateful to for everything he brought to our partnership. The legacy he leaves behind will echo through the halls of Milton Keynes and RB17 Track Car will be a fitting testament and legacy to his time with us."

There is plenty of speculation surrounding Adrian Newey's next move, with Ferrari and Aston Martin touted as the possible destinations.