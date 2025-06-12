Christian Horner responds to doubts over his future away from Red Bull

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has made it clear that his future lies with the Milton Keynes squad as rumors around him continue to circulate. The F1 veteran's entire career has been with the Austrian team, and it all began as a team principal in 2005, a role he still occupies.

In the 20-plus years in F1 as Red Bull's team principal, Horner has seen the team go through different phases. First were the foundational years, when the team built itself up. Then came the success when the team won its first race in 2009.

This was followed by a four-year title run from 2010 to 2013, where Red Bull dominated the sport with Sebastian Vettel.

What followed the high of those years was a seven-year drought during which Red Bull was significantly limited by its power unit in the turbo-hybrid era. It was only in 2021 that everything clicked, and Max Verstappen ended the lean period.

Since 2021, the team has also won three more drivers' titles and two constructors' championships.

However, it is having a leaner period right now, and McLaren has jumped ahead. This has also led to speculations around Christian Horner's future within the team. On one side, there have been reports of his position being in danger, and on the other hand, there have been reports of a link with Ferrari.

Horner, however, came clean on this. In a conversation with PlanetF1, he clarified that the future will be with Red Bull.

"Obviously, over the years, I’ve had different approaches, and it’s always flattering to be associated with any other team as they’re all great teams. But my heart and soul are in this team. I’ve invested a big part of my life in it, and I feel a responsibility to the people," he said.

"It’s a group of 2000 people, and I’m really excited about what the future holds in terms of building our own engine. That’s very much the next chapter for us, having it all under one roof. You know, how many people have done that? So that’s a massive challenge but a great opportunity and something, as an organisation, we’re very excited about," Horner added.

Horner is currently the longest-serving team principal in F1.

Red Bull a significant part of Christian Horner's life

Christian Horner is now the CEO and team principal of Red Bull and has built the entire Milton Keynes facility since day one. In the process, he has also achieved the kind of success that makes him one of the more formidable team principals in the sport. However, he continues to pledge allegiance to the team as he opens up on how it is a big part of his life.

"The people are what makes a team, and that’s who I feel a tremendous attachment to. Both in the team, obviously, and the shareholders that have supported, the sponsors and partners – we now have 58 partners that I’ve been responsible for bringing into the team, and we have a great relationship with so many of those partners. It feels a significant part of my life,” he added.

Red Bull is currently fourth in the constructors' championship with 144 points, 218 points adrift of leaders McLaren.

