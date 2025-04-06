Christian Horner's 4-word message to Max Verstappen after his sensational F1 Japanese GP win

Max Verstappen won the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix, marking his first win of the year. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was proud of the Dutchman's efforts as he congratulated him after the race with a warm hug.

Ad

Verstappen produced a fine performance to win pole position at the Suzuka circuit on Saturday, April 5, as he delivered the fastest lap recorded in Japanese GP history. Despite the RB21 not being the fastest car on the grid, the Dutch driver beat Lando Norris of McLaren to get pole.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, April 6, Verstappen converted his pole position into a noteworthy victory. He kept McLaren teammates, Norris and Oscar Piastri, off the bay to cross the checkered flag first and secure his first win of the season.

Ad

Trending

While the entire Red Bull garage was ecstatic with the triumph, team principal Christian Horner was equally happy. He hugged Max Verstappen after the race and congratulated him on his excellent drive at Suzuka.

"Wow, well done mate," Horner said to Verstappen.

Ad

Meanwhile, the victory meant a lot to Red Bull since they started the season with two losses in Australia and Japan. Their car, RB21, is still not faster than McLaren and is uncomfortable to drive, as revealed by Verstappen during the qualifying session. However, the win at Suzuka is perhaps the ray of hope the Milton Keynes-based squad is looking for.

On the other hand, McLaren also got a double podium finish, with Lando Norris finishing P2 and Oscar Piastri claiming P3. At some point, the Australian driver appeared to have better pace, with on-air commentators suggesting a driver swap.

Ad

However, McLaren decided against it and settled for a double podium finish. The team won the first two races in Australia and China, and with another positive finish in Suzuka, the team is seated at the top of the constructors championship table with 111 points.

Max Verstappen reacts to his win in Japan

Max Verstappen at F1 Grand Prix Of Japan - Source: Getty

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen got his first victory of the 2025 season as he won the recently concluded Japanese GP. While the race was tough for him with McLaren drivers chasing him, the Red Bull driver calmed his nerves to cross the finish line.

Ad

Reflecting on his race in a post-race interview, Verstappen said:

“It was tough, [I was] just pushing very hard, especially on the last set [of tires]. The two McLarens were pushing me very hard, and it was a lot of fun out there. Not easy, of course, to manage the tires, but I’m incredibly happy. It started off quite tough this weekend, but we didn’t give up; we kept improving the car, and today it was in its best form. Of course, starting on pole really made it possible to win this race."

With this win, Max Verstappen has closed down the gap to Lando Norris in the championship race. He is now trailing by only a single point, with 61 points, whereas Norris has 62 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshita Patel Akshita is a passionate Formula 1 fan and motorsport enthusiast with 2 years of experience covering the high-speed world of F1. From news to technical analysis, she tried her hands on every aspect of the sport and has published over 1000 articles in the last 24 months. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is her idol, and his extraordinary success inspires her every day.



Staying connected with F1-accredited journalists, official team pages, and trustworthy media outlets, Akshita ensures her reporting is always reliable and insightful. Twitter serves as her primary tool for real-time updates, while her daily engagement with social media hashtags and team handles allows her to capture the pulse of the motorsports world.



When not writing about F1, Akshita enjoys following other sports, such as Cricket, Football, and baseball. Manchester City, RCB, and Yankees are a few of her favourite clubs. Know More