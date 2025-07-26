Christian Horner's brother makes an appearance at the F1 paddock during Belgian GP race weekend

Christian Horner's brother, Guy Horner, has been spotted in the F1 paddock on Saturday during the ongoing Belgian Grand Prix. This comes the same weekend at which Red Bull are competing without Christian Horner as the team principal for the first time in the team's history.Christian Horner was sacked as Red Bull Racing CEO and team principal following the British GP. The ongoing Belgian GP is the first time in over 20 years that Horner has not been present at an F1 weekend.But as it turns out, someone from the Horner family did show up at Spa. Christian's brother, Guy, was captured in the paddock on Saturday by famous F1 photographer Kym Illman. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGuy is the CEO of the TBA Group, an events company that also works in the F1 world.According to Illman, Guy will not be attending the main race at Spa on Sunday. Instead, he is flying back to the United Kingdom and will watch the race along with his brother.Illman seemingly also asked Guy about his elder brother's future in F1 and if the Briton is likely to make a comeback to the paddock again.&quot;Guy wasn’t able to say whether or not he [Christian Horner] will be returning to Formula One any time soon,&quot; wrote Illman on Instagram.Horner became Red Bull's first team principal upon the outfit's debut in F1 in 2005. During his two decades in charge, the Austrian team won eight drivers' titles and six constructors' championships. Horner was also pivotal in helping build the team's Milton Keynes-based factory.Now, Laurent Mekies has been promoted to take over after Horner's sacking. Mekies had been serving as sister team Racing Bull's team principal since 2024.Helmut Marko explains reasons behind Christian Horner's departure from Red BullChristian Horner at the Grand Prix of Great Britain - Source: GettyHelmut Marko has given somewhat of an explanation as to why Christian Horner was sacked by Red Bull. The 82-year-old claimed that the team's dip in performance was one of the key factors behind the decision.Speaking to Sky Germany during the Belgian GP weekend, Marko explained that the decision was made by Red Bull GmbH managing director Oliver Mintzlaff.&quot;The decision was made by Oliver Mintzlaff,” said Marko.&quot;This was the result of various factors, but above all, the performance wasn’t quite as good as it could have been,&quot; he added.Mintzlaff was expected to explain exactly why Horner was fired coming into the Belgian GP. This has not been the case. Many reports have suggested that he and Marko were two of the strongest voices against Horner's growing power within the Red Bull Racing setup.It was also reported that the Austrian faction of the team, led by Mitzlaff and Marko, was in favor of getting Horner out after his inappropriate behavior scandal was unearthed in February 2024.