Christian Horner's close ally finally breaks silence on Red Bull sacking the former team boss

Christian Horner's close ally, David Coulthard, has finally broken his silence over the former Red Bull chief's sacking. The Scotsman did not comment directly on the issue, but reflected on Red Bull's achievements in F1 under Horner's leadership.

Ad

Christian Horner was let go by Red Bull post the British Grand Prix, after two decades of service, during which the team achieved eight drivers' world championships and six constructors' titles.

The news shocked the whole F1 paddock and remains one of the biggest stories heading into the upcoming race in Belgium. Former Red Bull driver, David Coulthard, has finally had his say about the matter in the lead-up to the Belgian Grand Prix as well.

Ad

Trending

Speaking about the whole situation to Sport.de, the 54-year-old said (as quoted by GPBlog):

"It's not my decision, so it's not for me to comment on it. But we know he [Horner] is no longer with the team, and all we can do is look at the results the team has achieved over the past twenty years with him as a team principal, and they were pretty good."

Ad

Based on his track record, Coulthard believes Christian Horner does not have any reason to doubt himself after being sacked by Red Bull. The Milton Keynes-based outfit claimed 124 victories, 107 pole positions during his time in charge.

Horner has already been linked with moves to join numerous F1 teams now that he is no longer team principal at Red Bull. But the Briton still remains employed by the team and has reportedly been put on gardening leave for now.

Ad

"Such is life": David Coulthard's honest thoughts on Christian Horner being moved on by Red Bull

David Coulthard and Christian Horner at the Canadian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

David Coulthard claimed that it would be fanciful for anyone to believe that they could last in F1 forever, while speaking in the context of Christian Horner being fired by Red Bull. The former F1 driver pointed out an expiration date for all competing in the sport, including management personnel.

Ad

Speaking to the aforementioned source, Coulthard claimed that it is inevitable for people to be replaced, especially in the fast-moving world of motorsports.

"Such is life: anyone who thinks everything lasts forever is living outside reality," said Coulthard.

"Things change, and that's how it should be. That's life. In sports, drivers have at most a career of ten years, then the next generation comes along. Honestly don't see why should be any different for anyone involved in the sport," he concluded.

Former Racing Bulls team principal Laurent Mekies has been put in charge of the Red Bull Racing outfit. His first high-pressure challenge in the new role will be navigating the upcoming Belgian GP weekend starting on July 25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More