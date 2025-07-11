Will Christian Horner move to Ferrari? His close friend reviews his chances

It's been barely a week since Christian Horner was shown the exit at Red Bull Racing, but the 51-year-old is already rumored to be linked with several teams across the Formula 1 scene, including Ferrari. However, as these links to the Italian outfit gradually gain traction, Horner’s friend, Martin Brundle, has weighed in on the chances of him joining the team.

Horner's name dominated the motorsport scene after Red Bull Racing made the shocking announcement that it had parted ways with the former team principal. The motorsport chief, who oversaw the transformation of the Red Bull Racing team into a powerhouse in Formula 1, was sacked "with no specific reason given" following 20 years at the helm.

As talks linking him to Scuderia Ferrari gradually creep onto the scene, Martin Brundle shared his thoughts on the possibility of the move. Detailing his views on a recent edition of the Sky Sports F1 podcast, the 66-year-old stated:

“I think that Christian will be desperate to have a stake in a team going forward. Some ownership rather than being a hired hand. Obviously, he won’t be able to do that at Ferrari, as entertaining as that job might be.”

It is worth noting that in the final weeks leading up to his sacking at Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner was linked with a switch to Ferrari. The then-team principal, however, dismissed the possibility of such a move during his interactions with the media. Still, with the Maranello-based outfit currently underperforming and reports surrounding the future of current team principal Frederic Vasseur up in the air, the possibility of Horner joining Ferrari cannot be ruled out.

Karun Chandhok speaks on Christian Horner joining Ferrari

Karun Chandhok also weighed in on Christian Horner joining Scuderia Ferrari. The former Formula 1 driver, however, detailed that he sees the option as unlikely.

The 41-year-old, who was also present on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, suggested the former team principal could more likely complete a switch to Alpine, citing the team’s current dire need for a team principal. Sharing his thoughts, he stated:

“There were lots of rumors that they had tried to hire him on various occasions; it didn’t happen. Fred Vasseur—lots of rumors about his future. Personally, I don’t think he [Horner] will go there.”

“Could he end up at Alpine? In terms of his personal life, he could carry on living in the UK. Does he want to uproot his children? Does he want to uproot his entire life? Probably not.”

“Alpine is still based in that Oxfordshire valley—or motorsport valley—here in the UK, and they’re looking for a team principal. They hired Steve Nielsen as a managing director; Christian’s old friend, Flavio Briatore, is in charge as a sort of executive consultant. That could be a future destination for Christian Horner, if he does choose to carry on in the pressure cooker of Formula 1.”

So far, Christian Horner himself has not taken to the media to highlight what could become of his prospects in Formula 1 and motorsport in general. However, given the numerous underlying rumors—particularly in the final weeks leading up to his dismissal—Horner could soon be onboard with another F1 outfit.

Whether it will be Ferrari, where current team boss Fred Vasseur appears to be under scrutiny, or Alpine, where the French outfit is undergoing a subtle rebuild in terms of its team structure, remains to be seen.

