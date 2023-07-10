Christian Horner's damning verdict on Daniel Ricciardo's future with Red Bull

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has poured cold water on suggestions that Daniel Ricciardo could be lining up to drive for the team in the future. In the last few months, there has been a lot of speculation around the team's driver lineup.

Not only the Milton Keynes-based squad but AlphaTauri has also been under the scanner. Daniel Ricciardo's name has been doing the rounds as a possible replacement for Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri.

According to reports, the aim is to have both Yuki Tsunoda and Ricciardo compete against each other to see who comes out on top. The Japanese driver spending another year at the team would help in gaining a better understanding of where his potential lies.

However, the Red Bull boss poured cold water on these speculations and claimed that Daniel Ricciardo is not in contention for a seat at the senior team. Horner told media, including PlanetF1.com:

“It’s not something that we’re planning, that’s for certain. So it was right to give him the opportunity this year to remain within the team and keep him around the sport. I think it would have been a loss to the sport for him just to disappear and I think that I didn’t recognise the Daniel of the last couple of years so I’ll be very interested to see what kind of job he does on Tuesday.”

It would be great to see Daniel Ricciardo in a Red Bull: Horner

Talking about the Pirelli test on Tuesday, Horner admitted that it will be great to see Daniel Ricciardo driving a Red Bull after all these years. The Australian driver will be making his return after five years, having left the team in 2018. Horner said:

“It’s an important test for Pirelli but it’s also going to be great to see him back in a Red Bull car and see what he can do. Where he’s at, both on pace and mentally, physically and to get his feedback on this car as well. So I think it’s a good opportunity for him to get back behind the wheel of a car that’s just won the British Grand Prix.”

While Horner has claimed that Ricciardo is not in contention for the seat, Sergio Perez's recent disappointing performances will surely make Red Bull keep their options open.

Poll : 0 votes