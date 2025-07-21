Christian Horner's nationality allegedly played a role in Red Bull firing him: Reports

A source close to Christian Horner has alleged that he was sacked by Red Bull due to his nationality. The undisclosed source has claimed that the Austrian management side of the company did not want a Brit leading the team anymore.
Much has been speculated about Horner's sudden exit from Red Bull post the British Grand Prix. While some have assumed it is down to the team's form, others believe it is down to a power struggle within the Austrian setup.
But a new theory has been floated by a close family friend of Horner's. This source, as per The Sun via GPBlog, apparently believes Horner's nationality was a factor behind him losing his job.
"It was a targeted attack for control of the race team because Red Bull’s Austrian HQ didn’t like a British man running their race team," said the friend.
“Red Bull’s Austrian bosses have always resented the fact that so much of their F1 success was down to a team that Christian built in Britain. That is what lies behind this," they also added.
Christian Horner had joined the Red Bull F1 project upon it's inception in 2005. He was made the youngest team principal in the sport at the time and took the team to world championship glory within five years in the job.
The 51-year-old was also pivotal in developing Red Bull's Milton Keynes factory, which has served as the backbone of the team that has won eight drivers' titles and ten constructors' titles over the last two decades.
Not a lot is known about why exactly Horner was fired. But numerous reports have suggested that the former team principal was not given a clear reason for his sacking. The aforementioned source has also reiterated this story.
Christian Horner feeling "hurt and betrayed" after Red Bull sacking
Speaking to the aforementioned source, Christian Horner's family friend has revealed that the former Red Bull chief feels "hurt and betrayed" by the treatment he has received from his employers.
Speaking in context of the backlash Horner received after he was accused of inappropriate behavior by a female employee at Red Bull last year, the source said:
"Christian told me how hurt and betrayed he felt after all that he and Geri and their family have been through over the past 18 months." [as per the Sun via GPBlog]
"He was cleared twice over the texting scandal but is now on gardening leave and has still been given no explanation why he’s lost the job he loved," the source added.
The anonymous source also revealed that Horner was simply asked to attend a meeting in London, and was then told he was being relieved of his duties at the team. He apparently had no idea about the nature of this meeting before heading into it.