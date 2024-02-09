Christian Horner’s sacking potentially opens the door for Adrian Newey to join Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari due to a ‘special clause’ in his contract

As Christian Horner's future as the team principal of Red Bull Racing seems uncertain, reports suggest Chief Technology Officer Adrian Newey could also be on his way out of the team if he decides to activate a "special clause" in his contract.

Days after Lewis Hamilton made his shock announcement to join Ferrari for 2025 and beyond, the F1 world was caught up in another storm as Christian Horner was accused of inappropriate behavior by a female employee. Red Bull is currently investigating the matter and the results of the hearing could have significant ramifications for the reigning champions.

According to well-known F1 journalist Joe Saward, Red Bull Racing chief architects Christian Horner and Adrian Newey have a special clause in their contract, which protects each other. If one of them is to leave the team, then the other can also exit the team.

Although this contract clause hasn't been officially confirmed, Saward states it could have significant implications. The veteran journalist wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"It has long been believed that Christian Horner and Adrian Newey have contracts that protect one another. If one leaves the other can as well. This has never been confirmed - but it makes for an interesting dynamic if something was to happen to Horner... @JSBMnewsletter"

Christian Horner is the longest-serving team principal on the F1 grid, taking on the role since Red Bull Racing's inception in 2005. Horner soon convinced Adrian Newey to join the team, with the F1 aero wizard joining forces with the Brit in 2006.

The dynamic duo has played a key role in Red Bull's success in two distinct periods with Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen. With Horner at the helm, the team has won seven drivers' championships and six constructors' titles.

Although the prospect of Adrian Newey joining Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari is enticing, a report from F1-insider.com indicates that Newey would remain with Red Bull even if Horner vacates his role.

Former Red Bull driver criticizes "overreaction" to allegations against Christian Horner

Former Red Bull driver David Coulthard believes there has been an overreaction on social media concerning the accusations surrounding RBR Team principal Christian Horner.

In the latest episode of the Formula for Success podcast, Coulthard joined Eddie Jordan and briefly discussed how Horner needs to be given time to make an explanation before the public levels accusations against him.

“I’ve seen all sorts of overreaction on social media, you know, people calling for Christian to resign, and for him to be suspended… all of these sorts of things,” Coulthard said.

“But, as always, everybody deserves their moment to be able to explain their position. I believe that will be happening on Friday in Christian’s case. I don’t know about the other party involved. So, maybe by next week, we’ll have some clarity on that particular situation,” he added.

The former Red Bull driver refrained from making any additional comments on the matter and is waiting for the findings of the investigation.