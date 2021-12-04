"He's just a normal guy" - Christian Horner says Max Verstappen has not become a "diva"

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has commented on Max Verstappen ahead of the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah.

In an interview with BBC Sounds, the 48-year-old Briton spoke about Verstappen, touching upon the differences between the championship contender and his teammate Sergio Perez. Horner also discussed Verstappen's stance on media appearances as the 24-year-old is infamous for his cold media presence.

Answering a question about Max Verstappen's racing style and characteristics, Horner spoke about the long racing history he shares with the young driver's mother, Sophia Kumpen, who raced alongside the Briton in 1989. He said:

"His mum was in the top ten drivers in the world at that time. She wasn't quite as aggressive, I think that came from his dad. She was a smart racer. I think he has got the aggression of his dad and the racing head of his mum."

He went on to reveal a bit more about Max Verstappen's character, both on and off track. The Dutchman is not overly active on social media, leaving fans and colleagues alike often unsure of his nature and character. Horner said:

"He's just a normal guy. He's unaffected by what he is doing. He loves what he's doing. He's fun to be around and doesn't seem to feel the pressure, and he just wants to do what 24-year old's are doing, you know. He wants to hang out with his friends, he knows he is very lucky to have the job that he does, but he's not become a diva in any way or anything like that. He really hasn't changed a great deal since he arrived in the team as a teenager five years ago."

Max Verstappen slower than Lewis Hamilton at the end of FP2

Teams and drivers now have a realistic idea of the conditions the new venue has to offer after the completion of Friday's sessions for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Max Verstappen ended FP1 less than 0.1 seconds slower than Lewis Hamilton, splitting the two Mercedes cars. However, at the end of FP2, Verstappen could only manage to go fourth fastest, with Pierre Gasly slotting his Alpha Tauri in P3, behind Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

Mercedes seems to have the upper hand going into the final practice session later today. Concurrently, it remains unclear what setup Red Bull ran on Max Verstappen's car to achieve his P4 result.

Catch the action live as the battle for the all-elusive F1 2021 championship title continues with FP3 and qualifying at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

