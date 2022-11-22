Christian Horner on Sergio Perez: I think he'll take many lessons out of this year

Red Bull's team principal Christian Horner believes that Sergio Perez has a lot to learn from the past 2022 season.

While this was the Mexican's best season so far in Formula 1, there was more he could compete for. At the same time, Horner feels that it is hard for anyone to challenge Max Verstappen in the same machinery. He feels that Checo lost out on a lot of opportunities throughout the season. Christian Horner stated:

"I think he'll take a huge amount of positives. It's the first time he's finished in the top three in this championship, and again, I think he'll take many lessons out of this year."

While a P3 finish in the 2022 F1 drivers' championship is the best result Sergio Perez has ever pulled off in his career, there certainly was a better place he could have finished off. He lost the battle with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc for a P2 finish in the standings after the duo went head-to-head on equal points in Abu Dhabi.

Sergio Perez was put on a 2-stop strategy, while Ferrari decided for Leclerc to stay out and get a higher finish. Horner had earlier defended this strategy move by saying that staying on the same stint would have made Perez a 'dying fly', and hence, the team chose to attack.

Oracle Red Bull Racing @redbullracing



You can be incredibly proud of this season, Two wins, 11 podiums and a first-career Pole PositionYou can be incredibly proud of this season, @SChecoPerez Two wins, 11 podiums and a first-career Pole Position 👏You can be incredibly proud of this season, @SChecoPerez 🏆 https://t.co/sQzhDTXTCC

Christian Horner feels Charles Leclerc lost more opportunities than Sergio Perez

While the year was good for Leclerc, it didn't turn out to be the best in contrast to what he could have achieved. When the 2022 season was in its initial stages, Ferrari and Leclerc were leading the standings until Max Verstappen came through.

Due to many mistakes and errors, Leclerc could only finish P2 in the drivers' championship, trailing Max Verstappen by a massive 146 points. So, Horner feels that while Sergio Perez did miss some opportunities throughout the season, Leclerc had more to face. The Red Bull team principal said:

"I think you've got to look at the season on a whole and I think, when you look at it, both Charles and Checo will be ruing opportunities missed. (There were) probably quite a few more for Charles than for Checo."

Sergio Pérez @SChecoPerez

Me voy muy orgulloso de todo mi equipo

Gracias por todo su cariño, durante el año me han hecho pasar de los mejores momentos de mi carrera, ahora a apoyar a la selección Terminamos 3ros en el mundial, me hubiera encantado ser subcampeón pero así es el deporte.Me voy muy orgulloso de todo mi equipo @redbullracing Gracias por todo su cariño, durante el año me han hecho pasar de los mejores momentos de mi carrera, ahora a apoyar a la selección Terminamos 3ros en el mundial, me hubiera encantado ser subcampeón pero así es el deporte.Me voy muy orgulloso de todo mi equipo @redbullracing Gracias por todo su cariño, durante el año me han hecho pasar de los mejores momentos de mi carrera, ahora a apoyar a la selección 🇲🇽 https://t.co/nCT8CC82ed

Sergio Perez had a total of two wins this year; the first in Monaco and the second in Singapore. On both street circuits, the Mexican seemed to have control over the entire race. Horner mentioned these two races and stated that Checo's drive in Singapore was outstanding and it was the "best Grand Prix I've seen him drive."

